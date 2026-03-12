Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

LEADERSHIP SHIFT IN MBAITOLI ADC:

Coalition Endorses Hon. Chief Christopher Ejiogu as Apex Leader, Raises Eight Critical Concerns.

By Nkama Chioma

Leaders of the Mbaitoli Coalition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have announced a significant leadership shift within the party structure in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, endorsing Hon. Chief Christopher Ejiogu as the new Apex Leader.

The decision was reached during a high-level coalition meeting held on Monday, March 9, 2026, at Claridge Hotel, Ubomiri, where party stakeholders convened to review the progress and internal dynamics of the party since the coalition was formed.

At the end of the deliberations, the coalition leaders expressed deep dissatisfaction with what they described as a series of systemic actions allegedly orchestrated by the former Apex Leader, Dr. Julius Onyenucheya, which they claimed had hindered the growth, unity and expansion of the party in Mbaitoli.

The leaders outlined eight critical concerns which they said had weakened the party’s structure and internal democratic process in the LGA.

First, the coalition condemned what it described as a lack of internal democracy, alleging that the previous leadership style sidelined the collective decision-making tradition that forms the foundation of the party.

Secondly, the coalition accused the former leadership of fostering what it termed a cabalistic administration, where the affairs of the party were allegedly controlled by a narrow circle of loyalists rather than through inclusive leadership.

The leaders further alleged that division and factionalization across wards had been encouraged through the promotion of certain loyalists ahead of experienced coalition members who played critical roles in building the party’s structure in Mbaitoli.

Another major issue raised was the controversial removal of the recognized Chairman of Umunoha/Azara Ward, which the coalition said was carried out without consultation or approval from the State leadership, followed by the recognition of what they described as an “imposter.”

Similarly, the meeting frowned at what it called the unilateral appointment of a new chairman in Afara/Eziama Ward, a move the coalition said violated established party procedures and disregarded the authority of both the Zonal and State leadership structures.

The coalition also criticized the invitation of individuals without recognized party positions to strategic leadership meetings, alleging that some “third-rate leaders” were sometimes preferred over established stakeholders of the party.

Furthermore, the leaders accused the former leadership of continuously undermining ward and LGA leadership structures, particularly those who refused to align with what they described as a destructive political agenda within the party.

Most significantly, the coalition expressed concern over the handling of party funds, alleging that finances meant for party activities were deposited into a private account rather than a properly designated party bank account, contrary to directives from the State leadership.

The Mbaitoli Coalition leaders maintained that addressing these eight critical concerns was necessary to restore internal democracy, unity, transparency and credibility within the party.

They emphasized that the endorsement of Hon. Chief Christopher Ejiogu as Apex Leader represents a decisive step toward repositioning the ADC in Mbaitoli for greater cohesion, stronger grassroots mobilization and effective participation in future political engagements across the twelve wards of the local government area.

