Egbu Comprehensive Old Comrades mourn with Colleague, Kelechi Eke.

With heart full of sorrow and sympathy, Egbu Comprehensive Old Comrades sympathize with their member, Kelechi Eke,over the demise of his Brother, Late Ugwumba Eshiowu Uzoma Eke(JAM).

Comrade,we join your family in this period of sorrow and mourning.

We pray God to accept the soul of your Dear Brother, Ugwumba Eshiowu Uzoma Eke(JAM)

May His soul rest in peace.

List of members.

Comrade Chief Amanze Njoku

Comr. Chijioke Nlemchi

Comr Thankgod Emenyeonu, comr. Ndu Uka,

Comr. Francis Ogbuihi,

Comr. Nwazuruike John k. Comr. Chukwudi Osigwe, Comr. Emma Chukwukerem, Comr. Rita Nzewuihe

Com Uche Oparaugo,

Comr. Barr. Reginald Acholonu, Chukwudi Ejiogu,

Comr. Charles Ajaero,

Comr Kelechi Eke,

Comr Edith Igbokwe,

Comr Joy Nwaiwu nee Emeji, Comr. Ifeanyi Anosike,

Comr. Austin Ewelike,

Comr. Clement Okoro

Comr Chief Henry Ekpe

