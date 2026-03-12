Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

UNIHEZ 2026 ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK ENDS IN GRAND STYLE –As Students exhibit their talents.

By Innocent Osuoha.

A week long 2026 Entrepreneurship Week of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Nkwerre, Imo State, has ended with the Students exhibiting their Godgiven talents.

Some of the activities that featured during the week were talent show, seminar and business plan competitions and an excursion to Innoson industrial Estate, Nnewi.

There was also a football match between the Daddy Hezekiah Foundation FC and the Onyinyeomachukwu Foundation FC. Onyinyeomachukwu Foundation FC defeated Daddy Hezekiah Foundation FC 3-0.

The Week which theme was “Empowering Creativity, Inspiring Innovation, and Building Entrepreneurs” drew some personalities who had thronged the University to relish in what the Students exhibited.

The Students who were divided into six groups exhibited their dexterity in Beadmaking, hair making, tailoring, fishery which pond was also unveiled during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, an elated Vice-Chancellor of Hezekiah University, Professor Enoch Ajunwa poured encomium on the Director,

Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the University, Dr Oby Osuagwu for always putting in her best for the Centre to excel.

Dignitaries from far and near graced the occasion among them HRH Igwe Kingsley Chinedu( Eze Chinyere I, King Elect of Aro-Okigwe Autonomous Community).

Others were Prof Wilberforce Oti

(Director, EDC, Evangel University, Akaeze), Prof. A Ngwuta(Director EDC, FUTO), Dr Ngozi Nwokoro,

(Director, EDC, Kingsley Ozuomba Mbadiwe University as well as Staff of the Hezekiah Uni

­versity.

