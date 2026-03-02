Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

EMMANUEL ANGLICAN CHURCH, IZOMBE CELEBRATES MOTHERING SUNDAY IN A GRAND STYLE.

By Innocent Osuoha.

In the Christendom, especially in the Anglican Communion, the month of March is fraught with activities prominently amongst them the Mothering Sunday.

This year, in the Anglican Communion calendar, the Mothering Sunday is expected to take place on the 15th of March 2026. Other churches are free to choose convenient dates.

Though not universally binding, before the Mothering Sunday proper, Churches do what is usually called ” pre- Mothering Sunday service. At this particular service, there are no hard and fast rules as regards events at the service.

One common denomination is the usual church service and other side attractions the particular women in the church may introduce to make them fully armed for the Mothering Sunday proper.

Here in the Diocese On The Lake, especially at the Emmanuel Anglican church, Izombe, the Mothering Sunday will be a step further than the previous outings.

The Chairperson of the 2026 Mothering Sunday planning Committee, Lady Favour Durugo and her Assistant Mrs Meg Nnanna brought innovations that will make the celebration a special day.

The Lady Durugo-led Committee has lined up a week’s activity such as football match between the Mothers’ Union and the Women’s Guild, march past, carols and other events.

The Vicar’s wife, Mrs Chinyere Arizie while thanking the women for their performance at the pre-Mothering Sunday expressed anticipation that the real Mothering Sunday which holds on 15th March, 2026 will be a Sunday to remember.

Also in their remarks, Mrs Constance Osuoha and Mrs Oluchi Ogbonna commended Lady Durugo for adding colouration to the 2026 Emmanuel Anglican Church, Izombe, Mothering Sunday.

They then invited all sons and daughters of Emmanuel Anglican church, Izombe, to come and support them.

About The Author