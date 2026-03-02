Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Rev Oparanozie counsel Christians on forgiveness

Christians have been urged to let go of grievous offences in order to experience healing and spiritual restoration.

The Chaplain 11 and Personal Assistant to the Anglican Bishop of Egbu, Reverend Gospel Oparanozie, made the call in a church service at Glory of God Anglican Church, Umuofocha, Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Speaking on the topic “Recovery of the Wounded,” Reverend Oparanozie advised Christians to release offences, even when such hurts leave deep emotional scars.

He explained that although forgiveness may be difficult, adherents are commanded to forgive others in order to receive forgiveness from God.

The clergy reminded the congregation that the joy of the Lord remains their strength, urging them to find space in their hearts for forgiveness despite past pain.

Reverend Oparanozie also encouraged victims of violence and emotional hurt to seek full recovery by holding firmly to the word of God.

He emphasized that true healing and restoration come when believers obey God’s word by forgiving others and trusting Him for strength.

