Go to farm, Community Eze-elect, Diala Tells Obiangwu Community

The last Eke Obiangwu market day in Ngor-Okpala LGA, witnessed a great ancestral annual ritual that has survived through the generations. Eze-elect James Diala, the holder of the Oke-ofo of the people, according to the tradition of Obiangwu community declared open the farming season of the year. Eze Diala, in the company of Ndi Oji Ofo of the community, while invoking the spirits of the ancestors of the clan at the village square, declared the farming season open. Diala emphasised that according to tradition people were now free to go into the bushes and do the needful. He reminded them that farming was the occupation of our ancestors with which they took care of their families.

Raising his Ofo, Diala admonished the people never to forget the ancestors, that they will protect them from evil eyes, destroy their enemies, that the ancestors will in turn honor them as they remain honorable. Go and farm Eze Diala declared.

