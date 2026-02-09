Fresh Crisis Erupts In Imo ADC, Faction Rises To Challenge Okoroma Led Leadership
….Insists Emmanuel Amuchie Is INEC Recognized Chairman
By Onyinyechi Amakaulo
The serenity reigning in the Imo State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, may witness a halt if a development in the party is to be reckoned with.
Despite earlier claims and counter claims,
the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State Chapter, has issued a statement on the need to draw the attention of the
general public to series of misleading claims, false representations, and deliberate
misinformation currently being circulated by a group led by Prof. Okoroma, purporting to
represent the leadership of the ADC in Imo State.
According to the statement signed and presented to journalists in Owerri, Emmanuel Amuchie serves as the party’s chairman as against Prof Okoroma.
The statement further states that the “African
Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State remains one and united, with its State Executive
Committee led by the Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amuchie as the only organic, constitutionally
constituted, legally valid, and officially recognized leadership of the party in the state”
It further reads that “the Amuchie-led executive emerged through a properly convened and duly conducted party
process, carried out strictly in compliance with the Constitution of the ADC, particularly the
provisions governing the structure, election, tenure, and recognition of State Executive
Committees. The process was further conducted in line with directives from the National
Working Committee (NWC) of the party – the highest administrative authority of the ADC
between National Conventions.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Amuchie-led State Executive Committee is the only leadership
duly recognized and formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission
(INEC) in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC’s established guidelines on the
recognition of political party executives. Consequently, INEC recognizes only the Amuchie-led
Executive as the lawful and legitimate leadership of the ADC in Imo State.
”The claims being advanced by the Okoroma-led group have no constitutional foundation, lack
the approval of the ADC National Working Committee, and enjoy no recognition whatsoever
from INEC. Their actions therefore amount to impersonation and a calculated attempt to mislead
the public, party members, and relevant institutions.
The African Democratic Congress remains a law-abiding political party committed to internal
democracy, constitutionalism, due process, and institutional integrity. Any attempt to undermine
these principles through unauthorized factional activities, false claims, or misrepresentation of
party authority amounts to sabotage of the party and the good people of Imo state.
He also stated that this will be
firmly resisted through all lawful and institutional means available.
” While the party leadership and our amiable Chairman remain open to genuine reconciliation and
constructive engagement aimed at building a stronger and more vibrant party in Imo State, the
general public, party members, supporters, government agencies, and all stakeholders are
hereby advised to disregard any statements, publications, or activities emanating from the
Okoroma-led group, as they do not represent the ADC in Imo State in any capacity whatsoever.
For all official party matters, engagements, correspondence, and political activities concerning
the African Democratic Congress in Imo State,as the public is advised to deal exclusively with the
only organic, constitutionally valid and INEC-recognized authority of the party in the state-the Executive Committee led by Chief Emmanual Amuchie.
“The party further acknowledges and commends the pivotal role played by Owerri-born politician
and international investment finance entrepreneur, Mr. Tony Ejiogu, in the ongoing repositioning
and strengthening of the ADC in Imo State.
Mr. Ejiogu, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
in the 2023 Imo State governorship election, has demonstrated exemplary leadership by
bringing critical stakeholders together, brokering strategic realignments, and providing
substantial moral, financial, and organizational support toward building a more united, focused,
and formidable ADC in the state.
His visionary contributions have been instrumental in the renewed momentum and growing
acceptance of the party across Imo State.
“The African Democratic Congress in Imo State remains united, focused, and committed to
providing credible leadership and a viable political alternative for the people of Imo State” the statement added.
