Fresh Crisis Erupts In Imo ADC, Faction Rises To Challenge Okoroma Led Leadership

….Insists Emmanuel Amuchie Is INEC Recognized Chairman

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The serenity reigning in the Imo State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, may witness a halt if a development in the party is to be reckoned with.

‎

Despite earlier claims and counter claims,

the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State Chapter, has issued a statement on the need to draw the attention of the

‎general public to series of misleading claims, false representations, and deliberate

‎misinformation currently being circulated by a group led by Prof. Okoroma, purporting to

‎represent the leadership of the ADC in Imo State.

‎

‎According to the statement signed and presented to journalists in Owerri, Emmanuel Amuchie serves as the party’s chairman as against Prof Okoroma.

The statement further states that the “African

‎Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State remains one and united, with its State Executive

‎Committee led by the Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amuchie as the only organic, constitutionally

‎constituted, legally valid, and officially recognized leadership of the party in the state”

‎

‎It further reads that “the Amuchie-led executive emerged through a properly convened and duly conducted party

‎ process, carried out strictly in compliance with the Constitution of the ADC, particularly the

‎ provisions governing the structure, election, tenure, and recognition of State Executive

‎Committees. The process was further conducted in line with directives from the National

‎Working Committee (NWC) of the party – the highest administrative authority of the ADC

‎between National Conventions.

“‎For the avoidance of doubt, the Amuchie-led State Executive Committee is the only leadership

‎duly recognized and formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission

‎(INEC) in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC’s established guidelines on the

‎recognition of political party executives. Consequently, INEC recognizes only the Amuchie-led

‎Executive as the lawful and legitimate leadership of the ADC in Imo State.

‎

‎”The claims being advanced by the Okoroma-led group have no constitutional foundation, lack

‎the approval of the ADC National Working Committee, and enjoy no recognition whatsoever

‎from INEC. Their actions therefore amount to impersonation and a calculated attempt to mislead

‎the public, party members, and relevant institutions.

‎The African Democratic Congress remains a law-abiding political party committed to internal

‎democracy, constitutionalism, due process, and institutional integrity. Any attempt to undermine

‎these principles through unauthorized factional activities, false claims, or misrepresentation of

‎party authority amounts to sabotage of the party and the good people of Imo state.

‎He also stated that this will be

‎firmly resisted through all lawful and institutional means available.

” ‎While the party leadership and our amiable Chairman remain open to genuine reconciliation and

‎constructive engagement aimed at building a stronger and more vibrant party in Imo State, the

‎general public, party members, supporters, government agencies, and all stakeholders are

‎hereby advised to disregard any statements, publications, or activities emanating from the

‎Okoroma-led group, as they do not represent the ADC in Imo State in any capacity whatsoever.

‎For all official party matters, engagements, correspondence, and political activities concerning

‎the African Democratic Congress in Imo State,as the public is advised to deal exclusively with the

‎only organic, constitutionally valid and INEC-recognized authority of the party in the state-the Executive Committee led by Chief Emmanual Amuchie.

‎

‎

“‎The party further acknowledges and commends the pivotal role played by Owerri-born politician

‎and international investment finance entrepreneur, Mr. Tony Ejiogu, in the ongoing repositioning

‎and strengthening of the ADC in Imo State.

‎Mr. Ejiogu, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

‎in the 2023 Imo State governorship election, has demonstrated exemplary leadership by

‎bringing critical stakeholders together, brokering strategic realignments, and providing

‎substantial moral, financial, and organizational support toward building a more united, focused,

‎and formidable ADC in the state.

‎His visionary contributions have been instrumental in the renewed momentum and growing

‎acceptance of the party across Imo State.

“‎The African Democratic Congress in Imo State remains united, focused, and committed to

‎providing credible leadership and a viable political alternative for the people of Imo State” the statement added.

‎

‎

