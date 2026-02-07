Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

A WELL-DESERVED HONOUR FOR A TIMELESS LEGACY

BBO 2027 HAILS DR. IKEDI GODSON OHAKIM ON THE DISTINGUISHED STAR SERVICE OF IMO (DSSI) AWARD

The Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Strategic Leadership Council (SLC) of Bring Back Ohakim (BBO) 2027 heartily congratulate His Excellency, Dr. Ikedi Godson Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State, on his conferment with the Distinguished Star Service of Imo (DSSI) Award.

This prestigious honour is a fitting recognition of Dr. Ohakim’s selfless service, visionary leadership, and enduring contributions to the development of Imo State. His record in governance, infrastructure development, human capital advancement, security reforms, and principled leadership remains a reference point in the political and developmental history of the State.

We respectfully express our profound appreciation to His Excellency, Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma, CON, Governor of Imo State, and to the good people of Imo State, for recognising and honouring the invaluable services of Dr. Ohakim. This recognition reaffirms the enduring truth that genuine service to the people is never forgotten.

Bring Back Ohakim (BBO) 2027 proudly identifies with this landmark honour and celebrates it as a reaffirmation of the values of service, excellence, integrity, and commitment to the collective progress of Ndi Imo.

Once again, we congratulate His Excellency, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, on this well-deserved honour and wish him continued strength, wisdom, and grace in service to Imo State and humanity.

Signed:

Engr Louis Okereke,

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) and

Strategic Leadership Council (SLC)

Bring Back Ohakim (BBO) 2027

Capt Bishop C. Johnson U. S Army (rtd),

Secretary, Board of Trustees (BoT) and

Strategic Leadership Council (SLC)

Bring Back Ohakim (BBO) 2027

