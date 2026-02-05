Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

MAKE JUDICIOUS USE OF YOUR TIME IN THE SCHOOL–Prof Ajunwa.

By Innocent Osuoha

Students, especially those of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Nkwerre, have been advised to make judicious use of their time in the School.

The Vice-Chancellor, Hezekiah University Umudi Nkwerre, Prof Enoch Ajunwa. gave the advice at a special forum to address critical issues at the University’s Multi-Purpose hall.

Prof Ajunwa who harped on the good, the bad and the ugly of android phone usage advised, “in your own interest make proper use of your phones and let it not destroy your career”.

He also spoke of the maximum use of the University’s ultramodern library adding that the Proprietor, His Grace, the Most Rev Prof Daddy Hezekiah, had invested millions of naira to equip the School library and appealed to the Students to reciprocate the gesture by using the library effectively so as to make first class on graduation.

Turning to the lecturers, the VC enjoined them to always assist the Students in locating academic websites where they could get academic stuffs for their own good.

In his contribution, the Dean of Deans, Dr Alex Madu who threw more light on the constant use of phones, warned that persistent use of android phones in not well lit rooms spoils the eyes because the infrared light from the screen has a wave length that is not compatible with the retina of the eye.

According to him, the retina problem gets worse in dark environment than in a well lit room.

Speaking too, the University’s Director of Business Consultancy, and the Dean Student Affairs, Lady Ijeoma Olemforo and Dr Emeka Joseph, spoke about Student’s gain in entrepreneurship, use of phones to abuse one’s privacy, the dangers of not using School’s exeat card as well as Students identity card.

