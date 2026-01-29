Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Religious Groups Visit Okoroma, Pledge Support for ADC in Imo

Religious leaders under the Nigeria Unifier and Mobilizer Prayer Project on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, paid a courtesy visit to the Imo State leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by the pragmatic State Chairman, Prof. James Okoroma.

The visit took place at the ADC State Secretariat in New Owerri and was aimed at promoting unity, peace, and strong grassroots engagement, as part of ongoing efforts to build a credible, inclusive, and people driven political movement in Imo State.

Speaking during the visit, the State Coordinator of the group, Apostle Enyinaya Ukwuoma, said the Nigeria Unifier and Mobilizer Prayer Project is committed to encouraging good leadership, moral conduct, and accountability in governance. He explained that the visit was organized to pray for the ADC leadership and to encourage the party as it continues to strengthen its structures at the state, local government, and ward levels. According to him, the group believes that prayer, unity, and responsible leadership are key to achieving positive political change and sustainable development in the state.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator, Rev. Dr. Philip Madu, stressed the important role of faith based groups in fostering national unity, peace, and civic awareness. He noted that religious bodies have a responsibility to support leadership that promotes justice, fairness, and the welfare of the people. Rev. Dr. Madu assured the ADC leadership of the group’s continued prayers and moral support, stating that the Prayer Project will continue to encourage citizens to support leaders and political platforms that place the interest of the people above personal gain.

In his response, Prof. James Okoroma expressed deep appreciation to the delegation for their visit, prayers, and words of encouragement. He described the engagement as timely and reassuring, especially at a period when the party is focused on expanding its grassroots base across Imo State.

Prof. Okoroma stated that he holds clergymen in very high esteem, describing them as the spiritual leaders and moral advisers of society. He noted that religious leaders play a vital role in shaping values, guiding conscience, and promoting peace among the people. According to him, when faith leaders speak, communities listen.

He therefore called on the visiting clergy to take the message of the ADC to their congregations, explaining that the party is built on discipline, fairness, and service to the people. Prof. Okoroma said the ADC is determined to offer a new direction capable of delivering both Imo State and Nigeria from poor governance, hardship, and leadership failure. He emphasized that with the support of faith based groups, the party’s message of hope, unity, and good governance will reach more citizens at the grassroots.

The ADC State Chairman reaffirmed the party’s commitment to building a disciplined, inclusive, and grassroots oriented party, driven by internal democracy, transparency, and accountability. He assured the delegation that the ADC remains focused on providing Imo people with a credible political alternative anchored on good governance and people centered leadership.

The meeting was attended by key members of the ADC State Working Committee and other party leaders, including the Deputy State Chairman, Chief Damian Ezeagu; State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Uju Ihejiagwa; State Treasurer, Hon. Timothy Obodozie; State Coordinator for Electoral Matters and INEC Liaison, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwokeke; Chief Macdonald Amadi; State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Nzerem Chidiebere; Owerri Zonal Youth Leader, Chief Ebere Ezurike; Ihitte/Uboma LGA Party Chairman, Hon. Barr. Chris Ogbu; Ideato South ADC LGA Chairman, Hon. Chief Emma Anyanwu, and other party officials.

About The Author