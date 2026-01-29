Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Relief Returns to Ihiagwa Primary Healthcare Centre

….. As Traditional Prime Minister (TPM) Drills Water Borehole to Boost Service Delivery

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Relief has finally returned to the Primary Healthcare (PHC) facility located at Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA, with the donation of a water borehole by the Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri West, TPM Kelechukwu Kennedy Okere, MD, to improve service delivery at the facility.

TPM, who informed that he had been told that the facility lacked portable water to function and that the PHC staff are usually at the mercy of their neighbours to get water to work. Touched by the plight and deeply concerned about rural health care development, he decided to provide them with one.

In view of the upcoming 2027 elections, the traditional arrowhead stated that his philanthropic gestures have no political connotations but are borne of a desire to improve and contribute to healthcare development for the people of Imo State and the USA. This, he said, he has been doing through his Foundation, Horizon International Medical Mission (HIMM).

The Imo-born American doctor said he believes that health care delivery and education should be the primary concern of every government, adding that basic amenities, as basic as they are, should not be treated as major issues facing PHCs across the country.

Information gathered revealed that the PHC, initially a health post, was established in 1996/1997 with funds from the Petroleum Trust Fund and gradually upgraded to a Health Centre in use by the community.

Among the challenges faced by the facility is access to portable water, as they have been relying on neighbours and rainfall. They also lack a male ward, which has been uncompleted for years, amongst other issues.

Speaking with the Director of Nursing Services, OIC Ihiagwa, and Matron of the facility, Matron Celestina Ijeoma, who was grateful for the TPM’s kind gestures, said the project has already been of immense help to them.

She pointed out that they have been freely adopting handwashing and washing their medical tools without having to economize or worry about water. According to her, they have been at the mercy of their neighbours and can fetch water freely only when the NEPA light is restored.

Philanthropic gestures are not new to the Traditional Prime Minister. Recall that 2 years ago, he coordinated the team from the Owerri Progressives Union, USA (OPU) to refurbish the Umuguma health centre. He had drilled a water borehole to the PHC at Orishieze in Ngor Okpala local government area, the Red Cross Society, formerly at Warehouse junction, Owerri, and conducted free medical treatments across communities in Imo state.

About The Author