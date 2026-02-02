Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMO STATE @50: DR. IJEOMAH ARODIOGBU FELICITATES GOV. UZODIMMA, IMOLITES

Fifty years ago, Imo State was created with great promise, hope, and a vision for progress. Today, we celebrate not only the passage of time, but also the resilience, industry, and unwavering spirit of Ndi Imo, whose contributions to national development in politics, commerce, education, culture, and the professions remain remarkable and enduring.

Therefore, I heartily congratulate the government and good people of Imo State on the auspicious occasion of the Golden Anniversary of the creation of our dear state.

I commend the administration of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Dr. Hope Uzodimma, CON, Governor of Imo State, for his focused and determined leadership at this critical period in our history. Under his watch, Imo State has witnessed remarkable improvements in critical infrastructure, particularly in road construction and urban renewal, restoration of key public institutions, enhanced security architecture, and

and improved fiscal discipline.

His commitment to rebuilding Imo State, restoring public confidence in governance, and repositioning the state for sustainable development is both commendable and worthy of continued support.

Governor Uzodimma’s administration has demonstrated resilience in the face of daunting challenges and has remained steadfast in pursuing policies and programmes aimed at economic revitalisation, youth empowerment, and institutional reforms. These efforts reflect a clear vision for a more stable, prosperous, and inclusive Imo State.

As we celebrate fifty years of Imo State’s existence, I call on all sons and daughters of the state; at home and in the diaspora to rise above partisan, ethnic, and sectional considerations and work collectively for the greater good of our state. The task of building Imo State is a shared responsibility that requires unity of purpose, constructive engagement, and sustained support for visionary leadership like we have today.

It is my earnest hope that the next fifty years of Imo State will usher in an era of accelerated development, enduring peace, and expanded opportunities for all citizens. May Imo State continue to flourish as a beacon of progress and pride in the South East and the Nigerian federation.

Happy Golden Anniversary to Imo State.

Long live Imo State.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

SIGNED:

DR. IJEOMAH ARODIOGBU

APC South East Nati onal Vice Chairman.

