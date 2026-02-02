Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Egbema Youths Salute Uzodimma On Imo @ 50, Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Gov

In a heartfelt message on behalf of the Egbema Youths Association, Hon. Prince Francis Uzor, Patron of the group, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, on the 50 Years Creation Anniversary of Imo State, describing him as a visionary leader, transformative administrator and the father of modern Imo.

Commending the Governor, through a release he signed and made available to the Media in Owerri on Monday, the Patron of the Youth praised the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of Imo State, noting that his administration has consistently delivered meaningful projects that have touched every sector, including roads and bridges, healthcare, education, youth empowerment and security.

According to him, these initiatives have not only transformed the physical landscape of the state, but also renewed hope and confidence among its citizens.

While celebrating the historic milestone, Uzor emphasized that Egbema people especially youths hold special place

in the Governor’s vision for inclusive development.

He urged Governor Hope Uzodimma to further accelerate development in Egbema, highlighting the community’s readiness to partner with the State Government to implement impactful projects.

“The people of Egbema are fully behind you, amiable Governor. We pledge our 100% support for your administration and stand ready to collaborate in realizing your transformative agenda across our community,” he stated.

Prince Uzor also encouraged strategic investments in areas such as local infrastructure, youth and women empowerment programs, educational facilities and healthcare services in Egbema, asserting that such projects would directly improve livelihoods, stimulate economic growth and strengthen the state’s socio-political cohesion, stressing that Egbema Youths are eager to contribute positively to the state’s development and see Governor Uzodinma’s administration as a catalyst for sustainable progress.

He further hailed the governor’s leadership style as inclusive, people-oriented and visionary, adding that his policies have bridged development gaps and inspired hope among the citizenry, calling on other communities across Imo to emulate Egbema’s spirit of unity and support, hinting that collective collaboration with the government is key to sustaining the state’s achievements and building a prosperous future.

He reiterated that the Egbema community remains committed to the Governor’s vision, ready to support all initiatives that will advance the welfare of Imo citizens and strengthen the legacy of a modern Imo State.

Prince Uzor prayed for the Governor’s good health, wisdom and divine guidance, while wishing Imo State continuous growth, peace and prosperity as it celebrates five decades of existence.

About The Author