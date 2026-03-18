Clinton Amadi’s Bill To Establish Imo Digital Technology Polytechnic Owerri Passes 1st Reading In Imo Assembly
Clinton Amadi’s Bill To Establish Imo Digital Technology Polytechnic Owerri Passes 1st Reading In Imo Assembly
By Onyekachi Eze
Imo State is set for a new citadel of learning, following a fresh bill presented by the Owerri Municipal Lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Clinton Amadi.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, plenary session, Amadi tabled before the House, a bill for a Law to
establish the Imo State Digital Technology Polytechnic, Owerri, and for other related matters.
Considering its social and academic relevance, it scaled the first reading while slated for its second reading in subsequent sittings.
This newspaper learned that the bill seeks to provide for full-time and part-time courses in technology and Management.
Also, it will provide for the general administration of the Polytechnic and application of digital knowledge in the State.
Furthermore, when passed into law, the bill is aimed at strengthening the digital expertise and given legal backing to operate as a Polytechnic, to be domici
led in Owerri.
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