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Imo Govt, Mbaitoli Council Hail Eze J.N. Osuji’s Family Over Landmark Road Project

…As Asphalting Begins on 4.5km Umuahii–Obi-Mbieri Road

By Onyekachi Eze

The family of His Royal Highness, Eze Dr. Josiah Nzeremibe Osuji, Eze-Ukwu I of Obi-Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, has etched its name in the annals of the community following the self-funded construction of a 4.5-kilometre road in Umuahii, Obi-Mbieri.

The project, which commenced in late 2025, is nearing completion with the official flag-off of the asphalting stage held on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The event attracted widespread commendation and jubilation across Obi-Mbieri, as government officials, community leaders, and residents gathered to witness the milestone.

Earlier, His Royal Highness, Eze Goddy Opurum of Ishi-Ogbaku Ancient Kingdom, while blessing the kolanut, described the project as an answered prayer for the people. He commended Eze Osuji for being a pace-setter and for instilling the spirit of community development in his children.

He emphasized that no community thrives without God, attributing the project’s success to divine grace.

In his remarks, Prince Marcelinus Nlemigbo expressed satisfaction with the initiative and confidence in Eze Osuji’s leadership. He noted that the monarch’s legacies would undoubtedly endure through his children.

He also urged the people to shun unhealthy rivalry and support the traditional ruler’s developmental efforts.

The Director-General of the Imo Rural Roads Maintenance Agency (IRROMA), Barr. Kingsley Ononuju, described Governor Hope Uzodimma as an infrastructure-driven leader, noting that the Osuji family’s initiative aligns with the administration’s vision of public-private partnership in development.

Ononuju further described Obi-Mbieri as a trailblazer, setting a standard for other communities in the State. He assured that the agency would ensure proper maintenance of the road.

“Today, we celebrate a new dawn in Obi-Mbieri. The Osuji family’s commitment to development is unwavering, and we applaud their efforts. This is the kind of partnership we encourage,” he said.

Also speaking, Engr. Amadi, who represented the Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, commended the quality of the drainage system and earthworks, expressing optimism that the asphalting phase would meet high standards. He also assured the community of technical support, noting that the project is unprecedented in the State.

In his address, Crown Prince Ikechukwu Charles Osuji began with thanksgiving to God and appreciation to the people for their support to the throne.

He disclosed that the asphalting would be executed in phases: the first phase from the community boundary with Ogwa to Ahia Ututu Market; the second phase from Ahia Ututu to Okwuoba Junction; and the third phase from Okwuoba Junction to Ama Paul in Umuagwu.

Prince Charles highlighted his father’s numerous contributions to the community, including the establishment of the Royal Health College in Umuahii and the provision of solar-powered street lights, scholarship packages, youth and women empowerment, among other amenities. He noted that these efforts were driven by genuine concern for the well-being of the people.

Prince Charles reaffirmed the family’s commitment to continued development while urging the community to remain united.

The Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Hon. Ifunanya Nwanegwo, while flagging off the work, called for peace and unity among Mbaitoli indigenes, describing the project as a milestone in the history of Obi-Mbieri.

“The Osuji family’s gesture is a shining example of selfless service. We commend them and assure them of our support,” he said.

The President General of Umuahii, Prince Ugonna Achuko, expressed deep gratitude to the royal family for their benevolence and dedication to community development.

A major highlight of the event was the vote of implicit confidence passed on Eze Osuji’s family by the Mbaitoli Legislative Council. The motion was moved by Rt. Hon. Onyekachi Ogwuruike and seconded by Hon. Chinedu Onyebarachi.

The councillors noted that the road project would ease transportation challenges and boost economic activities in the area.

Dignitaries at the event included Chief Marcelinus Nlemigbo, Barr. Kingsley Ononuju, HRH Eze Goddy Opurum, Hon. (Mrs.) Rose Onyeji, Rt. Hon. Frank Onyeji, Hon. Ugonna Achuko, Sir Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, Hon. Martin Iwuajoku, and Engr. Amadi, representing the Commissioner for Works. Also present was Rev. Canon Kingsley Anojuo of the Anglican Church, Umuahii.

Other attendees included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Hon. Barr. Leo De Great; Hon. Simeon Ebegbulem, former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; Hon. Obi, a consultant with the Ministry of Works; Hon. Onyekachi Ogwuruike, Deputy Leader of the Council; councillors of Mbaitoli LGA; village heads of Obi-Mbieri; members of the Eze-in-Council; Presidents-General from neighbouring communities, including Umuobom Mbieri; as well as men, women, and youths of Obi-Mbieri.

Also present were the Prime Minister of Obi-Mbieri, Chief Uzoma Ekeanyanwu; Special Adviser to the monarch, Chief Martin Iwuajoku; Chairman of the Council of Village Heads, Chief Mark Nwozuzu; and Chairman of the Elders Council, Chief G.N. Onuoha.

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