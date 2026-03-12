Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

NDLEA DISMANTLES MPURU MMIRI FACTORY IN IMO

… REARREST WANTED DRUG KINGPIN

It was the end of the road for operators of a factory designed for the production of Methamphetamine, otherwise known as “Mkpuru Mmiri”

The laboratory concealed in Isiozi Obiato, Umuaka town in Njaba LGA of Imo State came under attack as officials of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA stormed the place.

Apart from dismantling the structures of the laboratory for Mkpuru Mmiri Factory, a high profile drug baron on wanted list was finally apprehended in what Trumpeta was informed is a big haul for the anti drug war campaign.

According to reports, the operation gave rise to the recovery of 18.4 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamin

Online reports Trumpeta has state that Substantial volumes of precursor chemicals critical to the “cooking” process.

Specialized industrial equipment used for large-scale production.

The lab’s shutdown removes a significant domestic source of the highly addictive and destructive stimulant, which has plagued communities in the South-East region.In a closely linked triumph, the agency announced the surrender of *Reginald Peter Chidiebere*, a notorious suspected drug kingpin on February 13, 2026.

Chidiebere first jumped bail in 2013 after his arrest on cocaine trafficking charges and remained underground for 13 years. He resurfaced in investigations tied to major heroin importations, including a 49.70-kilogram heroin consignment intercepted at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in 2024.Intensified pressure including frozen bank accounts, an interim forfeiture order on his Lagos-based hotel and disrupted networks forced his hand. He is now in custody facing revived 2013 charges plus fresh counts related to the 2024 heroin shipments.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, confirmed the developments in an official statement, highlighting the agency’s multi-pronged strategy against both international trafficking and local production.Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, praised the operatives’ “persistence, professionalism and resilience,” reaffirming the agency’s commitment to eradicating drug networks and safeguarding Nigerian communities.The NDLEA issued a stark public safety alert

Methamphetamine labs pose severe risks due to toxic, flammable and explosive chemicals involved in production. These can cause long-term soil and groundwater contamination.

The agency urges residents nationwide to report suspicious chemical smells, unusual industrial activity or odd deliveries in residential areas immediately.

