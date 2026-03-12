Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

ONUIMO LAWMAKER, UBA JAMES ESILE RECIEVES EXCELLENCE AWARD

Lawmaker representing Onuimo State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chief Uba James Esile has bagged an excellence award from a Grassroot Mass Mobilization Support Group.

This was conveyed by the Executive of the group while handing the honour on him, yesterday in his Assembly office, over his

outstanding leadership and service to the people.

The group, a strong support structure for the re-election of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with presence across Nigeria and the 27 LGA’s of Imo State, said the visit was to align with the Fresh Air Movement and foster collaboration towards strengthening progressive representation for the Green Chambers in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the State Chairman, Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Ejeniiu, introduced the delegation and outlined the group’s mission, while commending Hon. Esile’s numerous achievements, accessibility to all, his steadfast support, admiration and modelling of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In recognition of his dedication and impactful leadership, the National President of the group, Hon. Faisal Muhammad Ungogo, presented Hon. Esile with an Excellence/Capacity Award.

Hon. Esile expressed deep appreciation to the delegation for the visit and the honour bestowed upon him, noting that the recognition adds to the endless list of laurels he has received in the course of his service to the good people of Onuimo.

He further emphasized that his Fresh Air Movement which is deeply rooted with members in the 27 LGA’s of Imo State would remain resolute in supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standing firmly behind Governor Hope Uzodinma, whom he described as the leading Renewed Hope Ambassador.

He called on all support groups and stakeholders to unite in advancing the Renewed Hope vision for a better Nigeria.

