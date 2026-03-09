Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo Assembly Urges Uzodimma To Revitalize Obitti Rubber Estate In Ohaji/Egbema, Emeabiam

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently worried about the dilapidated state of the Rubber plantation estate in Obitti in Ohaji/Egbema and in Emeabiam in Owerri West LGAs of Imo State, the Imo legislature has risen for its revitalization process.

Leading the motion to this effect, member for Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency, Hon. Osuoha Francis Uzoma, on the March 5, 2026, plenary session, moved that for the numerous economic benefits, the two listed rubber estates be revamped to serve the purpose of their establishments

He noted that the call was in line with governor Uzodimma’s interest in the agricultural sector, pointing out that not only would the sites boost the revenue of the State, but as well, would create more jobs.

Also, the Ohaji/Egbema lawmaker expressed hope that if revamped, youth restiveness would have been addressed since the unemployed ones would be engaged in meaningful venture.

He disclosed that part of the visions of late Michael Okpara in promulgating the Imo rubber plantation estate was for IGR generation to the State, create jobs, and enhance agricultural activities.

Regrettably, Osuoha blamed the moribund nature to lackadaisical attitude of past administrations.

However, he raised the point that Imo can be a rallying point for other States and beyond in rubber exploration and exportation if necessary steps are taken in ensuring that Obitti and Emeabiam rubber estates are brought to limelight again.

Without any dissent voice and in full support of the motion, the House resolved to urge the governor to direct the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, to revitalize the moribund Imo rubber plantation estate located at Obitti and Emeabiam respectively for

sustainable generation of revenue, employment opportunities, economic

and food security, amongst other benefits.

About The Author