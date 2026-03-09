Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Obazu Mbieri Ezeship Crisis:

Mbieri Nwaotuoke Union,Obazu Mbieri Welfare Union Revisit Letter Calling For Eze Agunwa’s Replacement in 2019.

Following the contentious issue regarding the call for replacement of His Royal Higness Eze Francis Agunwa of Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area by a section of the Community,another matter has risen to support the move.

This time a letter written by Obazu Mbieri Welfare Union to His Royal Higness,Eze Peter Opara,the Chairman,Supreme Council of Mbieri Traditional Rulers dated November 7,2019,has surfaced.

In the letter signed by Hon Onyeugo Martins Iwuajoku,the Community complained about the continous absence of Eze Agunwa from Traditional Rulers’ meetings which the claimed was affecting the Welfare of Obazu Community.

“I am directed by the Interim Executive of Mbieri Nwaotuoke Union of which I am the President General covey to you that HRH Eze Francis Elendu Agunwa(the Traditional Ruler of Obazu Autonomous Community) has not been attending, participating and representing the good and progressive minded people, leaders and stakeholders of Obazu Autonomous Community at all meetings,decisions and activities of Mbeiri Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers(Ndieze Mbieri) Mbaitoli LGA,Imo State, Nigerian”;the Letter to Eze Opara and signed by Hon Iwuajoku read.

Meanwhile, in his reply, HRH, Eze Opara,and Chairman

Of Supreme Council of Mbieri Traditional Rulers dated December 16,20219, the Traditional Ruler who acknowledged the absence of Eze Agunwa in their meetings advised the people of Obazu Autonomous Community to handle the matter with care.

“We acknowledged the complaint letter from President General of Mbieri Nwaotuoke Union on the above subject matter”

He continued ” We therefore urge the Leadership of Obazu Welfare Union,stakeholders, and good people of Obazuto rise up and ratify this abnormality as the Obazu Community is losing a lot”

These letter resurfaced now following a fresh call that Eze Agunwa should step down for more younger and fitter person to take over the Traditional Stool.

Eze Agunwa is accused of spending years outside the Community as he resides over Seas only visiting his domain once in while.

Those calling for his removal insist that the Monarch rules Obazu Mbieri through proxies who are using his name to cause trouble in the Community.

They also are worried that the Community is not represented in important meetings where Traditional Rulers take important decisions that affect their communities.

“How can a Traditional Ruler send a representative all the time to represent the Community in serious gatherings like Imo State Eze in Council Meetings” Nze Achilike asked.

Earlier, the Nine Village Heads that make up Obazu Autonomous Community had put up a letter supporting the replacement of Eze Agunwa.

About The Author