Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

COW GIFT TO UZODIMMA BY IMO WORKERS RUNS AMOK, DISRUPTS ACTIVITIES DURING AWARD CEREMONY

BY OKEY ALOZIE

The big cow that was brought as a gift to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Friday 6th of March,2026 reportedly wrecked a serious havoc at Hero’s Square, New Owerri, Imo State during the award ceremony.

Information available to our Trumpeta revealed that the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE) brought a big cow said to be worth about Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) presented to Governor Hope Uzodinma as a gift to appreciate his good works to Civil Servants especially on the minimum wage increase and other welfare packages.

Our source revealed that the cow started wrecking havoc when it had been dragged to the front of the podium for the proper and official presentation. The cow suddenly became uncontrollable as if it was possessed by the “evil spirit” a worker submitted.

Many people who stood in front of the podium, including journalists were suspected to have been harassed by the cow. Our report observed that at this point, the cow turned to a terror animal to the organizers of the ceremony. Many who were uncomfortable, ran away to avoid injury. The action of the cow made people suspect it had been possessed. An elderly woman who spoke to our reporter, described the incident as a bad omen, adding that the suspected mad cow has disrupted the occasion. She blamed NULGE for insisting that the cow shouldn’t be brought before the public for presentation to the governor.

The woman advised that next time, the rope of the cow should be presented and not to bring the cow physically in front of the public.

Meanwhile, Labour Leaders in Nigeria that Friday at Hero’s Square, rose in unison with their colleagues to honour Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for setting the pace in matters affecting the workers; welfare in Nigeria. The workers jointly bestowed on the Governor the pacesetter award for paying the workers in Imo State living and not minimum wage.

The event- was the 2026 Imo Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) week and special award to the Governor in recognition of his outstanding relationship with the workers as well as presentation of star prize to the best local government staff among others. Union leaders made it clear that Uzodinma is paying workers living and not minimum wage

Governor Uzodinma in his own remarks said that N104,000 (One Hundred and Four Thousand Naira) only minimum wage his government pays to workers in the state is sustainable describing it as both a labour and economic policy. Uzodinma said the policies that earned him the recognition includes prompt salary payment, lifting the embargo on promotion and allowing union to conduct elections freely were not favours but obligations of a responsible government.

“I only did what any well-meaning government should do. Payment of workers’ salaries and promotion when due are statutory obligations” Uzodinma said.

He explained that Imo State Government adopted a creative approach to revenue generation to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

About The Author