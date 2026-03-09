Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Aftermath of Defection:

Aboh Mbaise Constituents Happy With Amuchie

…Describes Move As Best Decision, Hails Uzodimma

By Onyekachi Eze

Indigenes and political stakeholders from Aboh Mbaise State Constituency have expressed satisfaction with the recent political defection of their representative, Hon. Princewill Amuchie, describing the move as a bold and strategic decision that will bring greater development and political inclusion to the area.

At the Imo State House of Assembly’s plenary session last week Thursday, Hon Amuchie who held sway as the Minority Leader officially exited from his former political party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting on the latest development, constituents across various communities in Aboh Mbaise commended Amuchie for a well-thought-out political step aimed at aligning the constituency with the current power structure in the State.

According to them, the decision has already generated renewed hope among party faithful, and residents who believe the move will strengthen the political relevance of Aboh Mbaise and attract more government presence to the area.

Most of them opined that the defection from PDP to APC reflects the desire of the people to work more closely with the State government in order to accelerate developmental projects.

“The people of Aboh Mbaise are primarily interested in improved infrastructure, youth empowerment, and better economic opportunities, and this political realignment from our beloved son Hon Princewill will help achieve these goals.

“Our people are happy with Hon. Amuchie’s decision. Politics is about the welfare of the people. By aligning with the ruling structure in the State, we believe Aboh Mbaise will benefit more in terms of development and government attention,” said a stakeholder.

Similarly, a youth leader in the area, described the move as timely and courageous, adding that many young people in the constituency see it as a step that could open new doors for youth-focused programmes and employment opportunities.

He added that the decision has helped reduce political tension within the constituency while fostering a new sense of unity among stakeholders.

In assurance, he disclosed that so far, the State lawmaker has lived up to expectations in constituency representation, law making, and oversight, hence deserves a standing ovation.

The constituents also used the opportunity to commend the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for what they described as his inclusive leadership style and commitment to development across the state.

They expressed confidence that the governor would continue to support leaders who are willing to collaborate for the progress of their communities.

According to them, Governor Uzodimma’s administration has demonstrated a willingness to work with individuals and groups across political divides in the interest of peace, stability, and development in Imo State.

While they lauded him for the Owerri-Mbaise road, they were hopeful for more democracy dividends, now their state Assembly representative is full in the APC fold, a decision that only legends with the people’s interest make.

Many residents therefore urged other political actors in the constituency to put aside partisan interests and work together with Hon. Amuchie to attract meaningful development to Aboh Mbaise.

They emphasized that the ultimate goal of politics should be service to the people and improvement of living conditions rather than personal or party rivalry.

