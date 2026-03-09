Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

MBIERI NWAOTUOKE UNION (MNU) CARETAKER COMMITTEE

OFFICE:

Aguta Plaza, Orie-Mbieri,

Mbaitoli L. G. A Imo State.

PHONE:

08037077062, 08068209609

Our Ref…..Your Ref….Date 7/11/2019….

The President General,

Obazu Welfare Union,

Mbieri Mbaitoli LGA

Imo State.

Sir,

RE: COMPLIANT OVER THE NON REPRESENTATION OF OBAZU AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY BY HRH EZE FRANCIS ELENDU AGUNWA (THE TRADITIONAL RULER OF OBAZU AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY) TO ALL MEETINGS, DECISIONS AND ACTIVITIES OF MBIERI SUPREME COUNCIL OF TRADITIONAL RULERS (NDI-EZE).

The above subject matter refers:

I am directed by the interim executives of Mbieri Nwaotuoke Union (MNU) of which I am the interim President to convey to you that HRH EZE FRANCIS ELENDU AGUNWA (The Traditional Ruler of Obazu Autonomous Community) has not been attending, participating and representing the good and progressive minded people, leaders and stakeholders of Obazu Autonomous Community at all meetings, decisions and activities of Mbieri Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (Ndi-Eze) Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA Imo State, Nigeria.

It will be recalled that there is a body called and known as the Supreme Council of Mbieri Traditional Rulers of the seven (7) Autonomous Communities of Mbieri Ancient Kingdom. These traditional rulers do have their meetings periodically unless on emergency situations mere in far reaching decisions are taking concerning Mbieri and its people. Interestingly, the traditional rulers of the said Autonomous Communities are always and ably represented by their respective traditional rulers except HRH EZE FRANCIS ELENDU AGUNWA (The Traditional Ruler of Obazu Autonomous Community) with special consideration to Ihitte Autonomous Community whose traditional ruler is late and deceased with no replacement yet

By virtue of my position as the President General of Mbieri Nwaotuoke Union (MNU) though on interim capacity I am always privileged to sit with the said traditional rulers to all the proceedings of their meetings and decision-making sittings and in all occasions always observe that Obazu Autonomous Community is not being represented by their traditional ruler hence the worries to convey this letter to the people, stakeholders and leaders of Obazu Autonomous Community through my fellow PG brother of Obazu Welfare Union.

Our worries furthermore are in view of the fact that leaders, stakeholders and good people of Obazu Autonomous Community have always been at the forefront of any issue concerning Mbieri and its development/unity and progress. It pains us therefore that Obazu Community is kept in the dark of what is happening in Mbieri as a result of an avoidable man-made non representation as all hands must be on the deck to move Mbieri forward and Obazu Community cannot be at the back seat.

We are therefore calling upon the leaders and stakeholders of Obazu Autonomous Community to wake up to this clarion call by ensuring that Obazu Community is represented at all MNU activities henceforth.

Mbieri is nobody’s property. Mbieri belongs to all of us..

Kindly accept the assurances of our warmest regards while looking forward to your prompt responses in the interest of Obazu Community and Mbieri in general.

Yours Sincerely,

Hon. Onyeugo Martins Iwuajoku

Interim President

Mbieri Nwaotuoke Union (MNU)

Cc:

HRH EZE PETER OPARA

Chairman, Supreme Council of Mbieri Traditional Rulers (Ndi-Eze)

Mbieri Mbaitoli LGA

About The Author