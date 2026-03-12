Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

How Robbery Victim Torpedoed Two Suspects in Owerri

Smashes Attackers With His Vehicle

A victim of armed robbery attack who recovered from two suspects has demolished his attackers.

The venue of the incident was Aladimma, a neighborhood in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Trumpeta learnt that two suspects operating with a pistol and motorcycle had stormed a car wash at a popular Mangrove area in Aladimma where a man had gone to clean his vehicle.

The suspects with their motorcycle arrived at the place armed with a gun. At an instance, they confronted the victim and disposed of him a gold chain and sped off.

But the victim put up a spirited fight by entering his vehicle to give them a hot chase. Along the line, he got close to the fleeing suspects and rammed into them with his car which saw the robbers crash down.

The gathering crowd in Aladimma assembled to deliver jungle justice before police arrived to calm the situation.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye confirmed the incident even as the identity of the suspects where revealed as 29-year old Solomon Ejekwe from Ubaha Orodo in Mbaitoli LGA and 34-year old Emeka Charles of Umuopara Ngugo in Ikeduru LGA, all of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that police have taken custody of the suspects after they were rescued from the hands of residents of the area.

