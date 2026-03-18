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Ahead Of 2027: Eke Urges Unity, Development Driven Politics In Ngor-Okpala

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant from Ngor-Okpala Barrister George Eke has called on political leaders and stakeholders in the area to embrace unity and focus on the welfare and development of the people.

Eke, popularly known and addressed as Ndaa George, made the call while expressing gratitude to friends, associates, and well-wishers who celebrated him during his recent birthday anniversary.

In a message of appreciation posted on the APC Ngor Okpala Chapter For Hope WhatsApp platform and shared with supporters, the legal luminary thanked those who sent goodwill messages, made personal calls, and published congratulatory messages in newspapers to mark the occasion.

“I most sincerely thank all the persons on this platform who showered kind wishes on me on my birthday anniversary, including those who made personal calls and newspaper publications. I do not take this honour for granted,” he said, adding that he was deeply humbled by the outpouring of goodwill.

The APC chieftain used the opportunity to reiterate his long-held position on the need for unity among the people of Ngor Okpala, stressing that political engagements should prioritize collective progress rather than personal ambitions.

According to him, the people must remain focused on the welfare and development of Ngor Okpala while participating in politics.

He noted that the area is blessed with abundant potential and urged leaders to work together to fulfill the purpose of its creation and location.

He emphasized the need for political cooperation, mentorship of younger leaders, and healthy competition with neighboring areas in Owerri Zone rather than internal rivalry.

“Let the competition be between us and our neighbors in Owerri Zone and not among us as a family,” he stated.

He also emphasized the importance of mentoring younger political actors, encouraging leaders to create opportunities for emerging politicians to grow and aspire to higher offices.

Eke said leaders should support younger politicians, including councillors, to develop the confidence to pursue greater political responsibilities in the future, including governorship positions.

The former governorship aspirant described such mentorship and inclusiveness as the political shift needed to address what many have described as the marginalization of Ngor Okpala.

He warned that without a new approach built on collaboration and shared progress, the area may continue to struggle with limited political impact.

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