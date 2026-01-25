Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

2026 MOTHERING SUNDAY PLANNING COMMITTEE OF EMMANUEL ANGLICAN CHURCH, IZOMBE SET UP

By Innocent Osuoha.

The Emmanuel Anglican Church Izombe, Diocese On The Lake, has set up a twelve man Committee to plan her 2026 Mothering Sunday programmes.

The Committee also has as its members the wives of the three Priests in the Church, Mrs Chinyere Arizie, Mrs Constance Osuoha and Mrs Oluchi Ogbonna.

Inaugurating the Committee last Sunday, on behalf of the Vicar In charge Venerable Sidney Arizie, Ven Innocent Osuoha prayed God to give the Committee members the wisdom to achieve their set goals come fifteenth March, 2026.

He described the Committee led by Lady Favour Durugo as a formidable squad and wished them well.

Speaking,

Rev Canon Chinedu Ogbonna reminded the members that they were prayerfully selected and as such should do their best to justify their selection.

Lady Favour, on behalf of the Committee members, promised that they won’t take the call to serve for granted and assured they would deliver.

Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Magdalene Nnanna , Mrs. Agatha Eziohuru, and Mrs Blessing Anujuru.

Others are Mrs. Chinwendu Nwadiaru, Mrs. Rita Okenwa, Ezinne Augustina Amadi, Ezinne Florence Onwenukpo and Mrs. Stella Akubuko

Also on the Committee are Mrs. Ebere Onumajuru, Mrs. Sandra Okorie and

Mrs. Charity Chukwunonye.

The Committee had her first sitting immediately after the service last Sunday.

