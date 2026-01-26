Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Advocacy Group To Defend, Promote Tinubu’s Policies, Says Opiah

Against the backdrop of misconceptions trailing the existence of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has explained that the group is a movement with sole aim of not just defending the policies of the present APC led government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but also take it to the various deserved stages, especially at the grassroots.

Speaking during the maiden press conference of the group, at the NUJ Press Centre, in Owerri, on Monday, Rt Hon Opiah, who is the State Coordinator, Imo State Chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors informed that;

“Renewed Hope Ambassadors is an advocacy movement established to promote and defend the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is designed as a bridge between government and the people, particularly at the grassroots, where misinformation often spreads faster than facts and where citizens deserve clear explanations about government actions that affect their daily lives”

According to him during the briefing, “In Imo State, we are privileged to have Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and national leader of this movement. In addition to his role as Governor, he also serves as the Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation of our great party, the APC. This places Imo State at a very strategic position in national party politics and policy advocacy.

“Our task as Renewed Hope Ambassadors is simple but very important: to communicate government policies, defend reform programmes, mobilise support for development initiatives, and ensure that the voices of the people are heard and transmitted back to the government.

“We are all aware that some of the decisions taken by the federal government, especially at the beginning of this administration, came with challenges. The removal of fuel subsidy, for instance, created short-term difficulties for many Nigerians. However, leadership is not about avoiding hard decisions; it is about taking necessary decisions that will secure the future of the nation.

“Today, we can already see the positive effects of those bold reforms. States are receiving increased allocations. Infrastructure funding is improving. Social investment programmes are being strengthened. And state governments now have greater capacity to implement development projects that touch the lives of ordinary people.

“In Imo State, these increased resources have translated into massive investments in roads, healthcare facilities, education, security and urban renewal. These are not abstract achievements; they are visible and measurable projects across our communities. It is our responsibility as Ambassadors to explain this connection between federal reforms and state-level development to our people.

“That is why the inauguration of LGA Coordinators on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, is very significant. Politics and governance are ultimately local. Development must be felt in villages, wards and polling units, not only in capital cities. Our coordinators will serve as the operational backbone of Renewed Hope Ambassadors at the local government level.

“They will engage community leaders, youth groups, women associations, market unions and professional bodies. They will organise town hall meetings, support party activities and ensure that accurate information about government policies reaches every corner of Imo State.

“Let me clearly state that Renewed Hope Ambassadors is not an opposition to any structure within the APC. We are partners in progress. We complement the party’s mobilisation efforts and work within the broader framework of party unity, discipline and loyalty to leadership”

Giving further highlights on what Renewed Hope Ambassadors stand for, Rt Hon Opiah added “This is also not a platform for personal political ambition. It is a service platform. Those who have been appointed were selected based on their experience, commitment to party ideals and capacity to mobilise people at the grassroots.

“I want to use this opportunity to charge all the newly inaugurated coordinators to see this assignment as a call to service. You must be accessible to your people. You must listen to their concerns. You must engage respectfully, even with those who disagree with us politically. Democracy thrives on persuasion, not intimidation.

“We must also guard against complacency. Elections are not won by past victories. They are won by continuous engagement, performance-based campaigns and consistent presence among the people. Our political opponents are active, and we must be more active, more organised and more responsive.

“Let me also emphasize that political advocacy must go hand in hand with peace and stability. Imo State has suffered in the past from insecurity and social tensions. Under the leadership of Governor Uzodimma, significant progress has been made in restoring peace and confidence. It is important to note that we celebrated a peaceful christmas and new year in all the communities in Imo State, and we thank the government and security agencies. Imo people from far and near travelled to their communities and celebrated with kith and kin. We must support security agencies with information, encourage lawful conduct and promote unity across party and ethnic lines”

Rt Hon Opiah urged the media to continue to hold leaders accountable, but also to report facts accurately and responsibly. Democracy functions best when citizens are well informed and when public debate is based on truth, not speculation.

“As we move forward, Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Imo State will intensify grassroots engagement, policy sensitisation and voter education. We will support government programmes, encourage citizen participation and strengthen party structures ahead of future political activities”

In conclusion, Rt Hon Opiah reaffirmed his total loyalty and that of the group to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose courage and reform-driven leadership his said are repositioning Nigeria for long-term growth.

“And to Governor Hope Uzodimma, whose development-focused governance continues to transform Imo State.

“Together, we will sustain the message of Renewed Hope, not just as a slogan, but as a practical commitment to better living conditions, inclusive development and political stability for all our people” he added

