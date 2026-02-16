Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

INTERHOUSE SPORTS COMPETITION : THE SHEKINA BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, IHIAGWA , THE EXPERIENCE.

— As Hon Akuegbulenwa’s House emerges champion.

By Innocent Osuoha.

It was a convergence of creme de la creme of the society at the 6th edition of the Shekinah British International School, Ihiagwa, Owerri-west.

The Interhouse sports competition was not the conventional one where speeches and appeals for money take half of the entire programme as the Shekinah experience was action packed from beginning to finish. Even, parents who participated in the Parents’ events were decorated with medals and cash awards for coming out to participate.

Personalities who graced the occasion were Chief Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie( Chief of Staff, Government House, Patron Yellow House), Hon Izuchukwu Akuegbulenwa(SSA to the Governor on Security, Orlu zone, Patron Red House), Rt Hon Ernest Ibejiako( Comm for Industry and Solid Minerals), Prof Eugene Opara( former Imo Commissioner) and Chief Hon Victor Nnamdi Osigwe, IKEOHA(Executive Chairman, Owerri-west who also took the march past salute).

Others were Hon Dr Macdonald Ebere(APC State Chairman).

Also in attendance were the members of University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Owerri branch who came to support the School Proprietor Chief Sir Smart Obinna Uchegbu, an Alumnus), Lady Edith Chikwere(former JAMB Coordinator Imo State), Sir Fidel Onyeneke(SECLOG, Owerri-west), Lady Emehara(Clerk, IHA)and Hon Desmond Anujuru (CEO, Desmond Gas and oil, Owerri).

The entire programme was almost a none speech day as almost every attendee wore a sports attire.

The School Proprietor, Chief Sir Smart Obinna George Unegbu was ubiquitous piloting affairs.

At the end of the day, Hon Izuchukwu Akuegbulenwa’s Red House emerged overall champions with 299 points followed by Chief Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie’s Yellow House which had 277 points. Third position went to Engr Emeka Udokporo’s Blue House with 247 points while Mr Austin Okoro’s Green House trailed the rear with 239 points.

A sensation at the competition was a JSS Student, Jason Ugochukwu Anyanwu who garnered five medals; gold in table tennis double, Silver in table tennis single, silver table tennis mixed double, silver in Tumble tower and bronze in Javeline.

In an interview, the School’s Gamesmaster, Mr David Ime told this Reporter that Oguamanam Chukwuemeka had 3 golds, 3 Sliver, 2 bronze medals for best overall performance for males while Nwokeiwu Vivian earned 5 gold, 1 Silver, 4 bronze medals in the female category.

In an interview, a Parent and Patron of Red House, Hon Izuchukwu Akuegbulenwa commended the School for organizing what he called “superlative School Interhouse sports competition”.

Hon Akuegbulenwa who spotted his House’s colour, Red, with members of his family, in an answer to a question opined, Shekinah British International School Ihiagwa for now is the School to beat in all ramifications”.

