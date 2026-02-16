Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo @50

Tribute to a Visionary Leader, H/E, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha on Award of GSSI

I, Nze Charles Asika Agoh (Akataka 1 of Agbala) extend my most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, on being conferred with the prestigious honour of *Grand Service Star Of Imo State* (GSSI) by the Government of Imo State, during the Imo @ 50 Golden Jubilee celebration for your distinguished services and contributions to the state.

This recognition signifies the fact that your impact on the state’s progress remains undeniable. Your commitment to the overall wellbeing of imo people will continue to inspire and motivate. I thank the state government for the recognition. It made a great positive statement.

I have immense confidence in your leadership abilities and believe you have more to offer. As you try to champion the cause of Imo State, I urge you to remain steadient and committed to the task of taking our state to the next level.

Congratulations once again, Sir. Your legacy lives on, and I look forward to greater heights.

Signed,

Nze Charles Asika Agoh

(Akataka)

