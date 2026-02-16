Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

People’s Redemption Party, Imo State Chapter Elects New Ward, LGA, State Executives

..As Reginald Keke Emerges Chairman

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Imo State Chapter, have elected new leaders at the ward, Local Government Area (LGA), and State levels.

The elections were conducted during the party’s congress held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Government Technical College, Owerri.

The congress was monitored by the Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Owerri.

Prior to the commencement of the exercise, the South-East Zonal National Vice Chairman of PRP and Chairman of the Congress Committee, Hon. Peter Okafor, commended members of his committee viz: Alhaji Ahmed Odom (Secretary) and Mr. Owuamanam Emeka for their support, which ensured the success of the congress.

Okafor reminded party members that the PRP is the oldest political party in Nigeria without factional divisions and, according to him, the only party that owns a self-funded national secretariat in Abuja, while many other opposition parties still operate from rented offices.

He expressed optimism that the PRP would be the party to beat in the upcoming elections. To buttress his point, he cited previous elections in which PRP candidates defeated opponents, including ruling party candidates, to win local government seats.

He also recalled the performances of Hon. Reginald Keke and Hon. Levi Anyanwu in their respective House of Representatives contests under the PRP banner.

“We started this change from the grassroots,” Okafor said. “I am confident that the new state leadership will leave no stone unturned in strengthening party structures. As a three-man congress committee, we rejected several million-naira offers from top politicians who sought to impose their preferred candidates on the executive. We stood by the party’s principles to ensure transparency and accountability. The responsibility is now ours to safeguard and build on this foundation.”

He described the PRP as a mass movement and warned the newly elected executives and members against filing frivolous petitions against the party hierarchy, emphasizing the party’s commitment to pragmatic conflict resolution.

The elected State Executive to lead the party for a duration of three years according to the party’s constitution are as follows:

1.) Engr. Reginald Keke (Chairman)

2.) Dr. Henry Okwara (Deputy Chairman)

3.) Hon. Levi Anyanwu (Secretary)

4.) Chief Hilary Okonkwo (Assistant Secretary)

5.) Mr. Ifeanyi Ekwebelem (Organizing Secretary)

6.) Mrs. Ononeze Ijeoma (Auditor)

7.) Onwujiariri Ogadimma (Treasurer)

8.) Egobueze Ikechukwu (Financial Secretary)

9.) Uzoma Diala (Assistant Organizing Secretary)

10.) Emeka Nwokocha (Assistant Financial Secretary)

11.) Mrs. Onukogu Ifeoma (Woman Leader)

12.) Allwell Igwilo (Assistant Publicity Secretary)

13.) Barr. Frank Nwangwu Mbah (Legal Adviser)

14.) Mr. Okechukwu Mbah (Youth Leader)

15.) Barr. Ejike Francis (Assistant Legal Adviser)

16.) Mr. Hope Ihedioha (People With Disability).

In his acceptance speech, Engr. Reginald Keke described the beginning of their substantive tenure as the dawn of a new era for the party in Imo State.

He commended the congress committee for conducting a seamless and transparent election and acknowledged the presence of the INEC observer.

Keke noted that having previously served in a caretaker capacity, he understands the aspirations and challenges of the party and is fully committed to advancing its goals.

“It is a privilege to be elected Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party,” he said.

“I urge all members to be fully committed. I assure you that PRP will become one of the most talked-about parties in Imo State through diplomacy, pragmatism, and electoral victories. The calibre of leaders we will produce will surprise the State. We are here to make a bold and lasting impact in the political history of Imo State and Nigeria. Commitment, diligence, and transparency will be our watchwords.”

In his vote of thanks, the State Secretary, Hon. Levi Anyanwu, affirmed that the new leadership is determined to make a difference. He charged Ward and LGA executives to return to their communities to promote the ideals and vision of the PRP, urging members to prioritize the party’s growth at the grassroots level.

About The Author