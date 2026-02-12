Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMO REVENUE COURT CONVICTS EIGHT FOR WASTE-RELATED OFFENCES

The Revenue Court of Imo State, sitting at the State Capital, Owerri, has convicted eight individuals arrested for multiple violations of the Eastern Waste Management Corporation (Establishment) Law, 2025.

The suspects were apprehended during routine enforcement operations by officials of the Eastern Waste Management Company (EWAMAC) in collaboration with relevant security agencies. The arrests followed credible intelligence and field monitoring aimed at curbing illegal waste activities within the metropolis.

The convicted persons were charged with various waste-related infractions, including:

Unauthorized evacuation and transportation of waste without EWAMAC approval;

Illegal collection and picking of recyclable and non-recyclable materials from designated waste bins;

Interference with officially designated waste disposal facilities;

Operating waste-related activities without proper registration or licensing under EWAMAC regulations;

Environmental nuisance and improper waste handling contrary to State sanitation standards;

Obstruction of lawful enforcement operations by authorized officers.

These actions constitute clear violations of the EWAMAC Law, 2025, which vests the Agency with exclusive authority to regulate, supervise, and control waste management activities across Imo State.

During proceedings, the suspects were duly represented by counsel.

After extensive arguments were canvassed by both the prosecution and defense, the Honourable Magistrate carefully reviewed the facts, statutory provisions, and evidence placed before the Court.

In a well-considered ruling, the Court found the accused persons guilty as charged.

The Honourable Magistrate consequently convicted the eight offenders and sentenced each of them to three (3) months imprisonment, with an option of fine as prescribed under the relevant provisions of the EWAMAC Law, 2025.

EWAMAC reiterates that the enforcement exercise is not punitive but regulatory and corrective in nature. The objective remains the protection of public health, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of sanitation standards across Imo State.

The Agency warns that:

Unauthorized waste evacuation and scavenging activities will no longer be tolerated;

Only duly licensed and authorized operators may engage in waste management services within the State;

Any person or entity found violating environmental regulations will be prosecuted accordingly.

EWAMAC remains committed to supporting the environmental reform agenda of the Imo State Government and ensuring strict compliance with sanitation laws. Residents and corporate bodies are urged to cooperate fully with authorized waste management directives and report any illegal waste activities to the appropriate authorities.

About The Author