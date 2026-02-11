Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMO 2027: CHIMA AMADI’S MISSION TO LIBERATE IMO REMAINS RESOLUTE, UNSTOPPABLE, SAYS APP

The Action Peoples Party (APP), Imo State Chapter, has dismissed as false, speculations that its 2027 frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Mazi Chima Amadi had dropped his ambition for a senatorial seat.

In a press statement signed by the Imo publicity secretary of the Action People’s Party, APP, Cajetan Duke JP, on February 11, 2026, the party said it was not only a lie but height of deception.

They observed with deep concern a reckless and patently false front-page publication in Lead Express Newspaper, an Owerri-based tabloid, of its Tuesday February 10, 2026 edition. The inflammatory headline declared: “2027: Chima Amadi may bury guber ambition for Owerri Senate, Plans to join ADC.”

Full text of the release reads, “We, therefore, wish to state categorically and without reservation that the entire report is a complete fabrication, maliciously conceived and mischievously disseminated by individuals and groups visibly unsettled by the unprecedented wave of support and enthusiasm gathering behind Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi across every corner of Imo State.

“This concocted narrative is nothing more than the desperate imagination of opponents who have become increasingly alarmed by the unstoppable momentum of the movement.

“For the records, Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi’s commitment to contest the 2027 governorship election on the platform of the Action Peoples Party (APP) remains absolute, unshakable and irreversible. There is no truth whatsoever to claims that he intends to abandon this people-endorsed mission or defect to any other political party, let alone ADC. Such stories are mere distractions from forces that lack both vision and viable alternatives.

“For far too long, Imo State has groaned under the weight of failed leadership: systematic diversion of local government funds, total breakdown of rural infrastructure, hospitals stripped bare of essential drugs and equipment, public schools reduced to dilapidated shells, and erratic policy summersaults that have deepened poverty and despair. Mazi Chima Amadi has pledged — and continues to pledge — to decisively end this era of betrayal and usher in transparent, accountable and genuinely people-centred governance that puts the welfare of every Imo citizen first.

“His longstanding record of selfless community service through The Mazi Organisation (TMO), coupled with his proven success as an entrepreneur and creator of sustainable opportunities, demonstrates beyond doubt that he possesses both the vision and the proven capacity to deliver real, measurable transformation. The same passion, discipline and results-driven approach that have defined his private endeavours will define his leadership of Imo State come 2027.

“While we hold the media profession in the highest regard as indispensable allies in deepening democracy and holding power accountable, we will continue to urge them to recommit to the sacred ethics of the noble profession: accuracy, fairness, balance and diligent verification. A simple telephone call to any authorised officer of the party or the Mazi Organization would have exposed this falsehood before it was ever published.

“Certainly, sensationalism, yellow journalism and sponsored hatchet jobs only undermine public confidence in both the media and the democratic process.

“These feeble attempts at misinformation and character assassination will not distract or derail us. From market women and commercial motorcyclists (okada riders) to teachers, farmers, students, civil servants and traders, ordinary Imo people are embracing this movement in large numbers because they recognise authentic, compassionate and competent leadership when they see it. In 2027, the good people of Imo will issue a final and irreversible red card to failure, impunity and mediocrity”.

The party therefore, called on all lovers of progress, community leaders, youth groups, women organisations, religious bodies and concerned citizens to disregard these baseless rumours and join hands with us in the real task at hand: building an Imo State where government exists to serve, protect and uplift the people — not to exploit or impoverish them.

