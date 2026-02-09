Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMO Police Recover Four AK-47 Rifles, 260 GPMG Live Ammunition,

….. Apprehend Kidnappers, Free Captives

By Nkama Chioma.

In ensuring that peace returns to Imo State and that Imolites move freely without fear, the Imo State Police Command swung into action and recorded major breakthroughs in its sustained fight against kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes across the state.

Briefing journalists on the Command’s achievements over the past one week, the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, PSC+ MNIPS, said the successes were recorded through intelligence driven and coordinated operations in collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders.

According to him, a total of 15 criminal suspects were arrested for offences including kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism linked to the proscribed IPOB/ESN group, cultism, child trafficking, murder and stealing.

He added that one kidnapped victim and one stolen child were rescued and reunited with their families.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that items recovered during the operations include four AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, five pump-action guns, 260 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 240 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 280 live cartridges, improvised explosive devices, machetes, stolen motorcycles, vehicle registration number plates, mobile phones, laptops, walkie-talkies, suspected Indian hemp, counterfeit currency, criminal charms and IPOB/ESN insignia.

He described as a major breakthrough the arrest of five notorious kidnap and terror suspects from Orsu obodo in Oguta Local Government Area, who were linked to several cases of kidnapping, murder and IPOB/ESN-related terrorist activities within Oguta and its environs. Arms and ammunition recovered from the suspects included AK-47 rifles, a LAR rifle, pump-action guns, live cartridges, locally made explosives and other incriminating items.

CP Bosso further revealed that one of the suspects, Chinonso Ugochukwu, also known as Bob Adam, an alleged IPOB/ESN sub-commander, confessed to the group’s involvement in multiple kidnappings and killings. His confession reportedly led to the discovery and exhumation of several corpses buried in shallow graves in a forest in Oguta Local Government Area.

In another operation, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested two suspects in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area for terrorism, kidnapping and murder, recovering two pump-action guns and live ammunition. Efforts, he said, are ongoing to rescue additional victims allegedly being held hostage.

The Commissioner of Police commended officers and men of the Command for their bravery and professionalism and reaffirmed the resolve of the Imo State Police Command to rid the state of criminal elements.

He assured that all suspects arrested would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations and urged Imolites to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information, assuring that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

About The Author