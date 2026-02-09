Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMO@50: PENSIONERS LAMENT EXCLUSION IN CELEBRATION .

By Peter Uzoma

There is no doubt that Imolites, especially the political class, are still basking in the euphoria of Imo @50 celebration.

But there’s also a class of Imo citizens who are not particularly happy about the celebration because they felt neglected, and ignored and that is the PENSIONERS.

Trumpeta investigation reveal that most of these Pensioners, then active Civil servants, were among those who brought Imo from East Central State in 1976.

Another group were those who joined in 1979 to bathe, gave the baby State milk in feeding bottles and nurtured it(Imo) to maturity and stardom.

Unfortunately, these class of Imolites are languishing after retirement without monthly pensions and gratuities, yet the government they served with their youthful blood is celebrating 50 years of existence without thinking about their plights.

These legends said that most worrisome was the fact that none of them was enlisted in the awardees lists.

A Pensioner, who introduced himself as Chief Okere, said he had expected the Governor would have looked their way by recognizing one or two Pensioners for awards.

According to Chief Okere, “this would have been a wonderful opportunity to dry the tears of these founding fathers, in their own way, and at least assuage their fears of abandonment

Another Pensioner who pleaded anonymity simply quipped, ” to me they selfishly celebrated 50 years of politics in the State”.

This Paper understands that most of these legends who spent their lives to give Imo State an identity have retired for years without pension and gratuity, whereas many have gotten their pensions and awaiting gratuity, scores have died without pension and gratuity.

