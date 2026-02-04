Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

A DAY TECHNOLOGY RALLY HAS TAKEN PLACE IN OWERRI.

By Innocent Osuoha

A day Technology Incubation Centre(TIC) rally has taken in Owerri.

The Centre which is under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and technology(FMIST) held the rally in collaboration with High Tech Centre for Women and Youth.

The programme was aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization with the theme “FOSTERING AN INCLUSIVE DIGITAL AND TECH ENABLED ECONOMY FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.

In her speech on the occasion which featured road shows, media chats and display of various technologies, the TIC Owerri Manager, Dr Gift Nnenna Eze thanked all the other Sister Agencies for participating in the rally.

Dr Gift Nnenna Eze highlighted the role of FMIST in innovation and technology development, the importance of technology and commercialization as well as the need to support local innovators and start-ups.

A lecture entitled “Fostering an Inclusive Digital and Technology-enabled Economy for Sustainable Development” was delivered by Mr Ikechukwu Edwin(CEO, Afrimerge Ltd).

Mr Edwin highlighted the importance of leveraging technologies to solve human challenges, policy and institutional supports from government agencies such as TIC.

Highlight on the occasion was a question and answer session during which participants engaged Speakers on key issues raised as well as a nation wide virtual panel session which was Chaired by the Hon Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST), Dr Kingsley Udeh(SAN)

