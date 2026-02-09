Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

The Okigwe Zonal Chairman Of Labour Party Engr. Ike Sunday (Omumasahu) Says That The Party Is Intact, Strong And No Defections As The Party Gears Towards Congresses.

The Okigwe chairman of the labour party Engr. Ike Sunday has reassured the state chairman of the party Mazi Excel Ochiama and the faithful members of the party in the state that the party is intact in Okigwe zone, united and focused to welcome interested members as there are no defections from the party.

Speaking to newsmen in Okigwe Engr Omumasahu said that there are rather influx of membership as many people are registering into the party especially with the news that the party will soon go for Congresses within the state.

According to him, he has advised party leaders to register and welcome new members into the party as the party is been repositioned for greater prospects.

He said that the rumor of defections is not from labour party as the party showed strong standing during and within the last elections in the country.

Pointing out, that “Our Party Is Sensitizing And Will Definitely Will Present Strong Candidates In The Forth Coming Elections In Imo State”.

He advised all those who are interested in party offices and elections to work in harmony with the party in the state to achieve this noble dream.

Engr. Ike Sunday commended the state chairman of labour party Mazi Excel Ochiama for his untiring efforts in uniting and bringing the party together.

