Imo at 50: Ihekire Commends Uzodimma’s Strides, Calls for Better Public Engagement and Equity.

By :Nkama Chioma

Speaking to journalists on the occasion of Imo State’s 50th anniversary, Maj.Gen Collins R. U. Ihekire (rtd) described the golden jubilee as a significant milestone in the life of the state, noting that fifty years represents a long journey in the development of any society.

He expressed happiness that Imo State has come of age, stating that within the broader context of Nigeria’s development, the state has performed commendably despite the general decline being experienced across the country.

According to him, although Imo State is not completely insulated from the national challenges facing the country, it has nevertheless recorded notable progress in certain areas.

Major General Ihekire commended the administration of Gov. Hope Uzodimma for its developmental strides, particularly in key sectors of the state’s economy.

However, he observed that the governor’s achievements have not been sufficiently projected to the public, attributing this gap to weak public relations and media handling.

He stressed the need for Imo people to be adequately informed and properly integrated into governance, noting that effective communication of government policies, projects, and achievements would enable citizens to better appreciate the efforts of the present administration, both within and beyond the shores of the state.

Commenting on the 2027 governorship election and zoning arrangement, Major General Ihekire, who is the First Vice Chairman of the Imo Harmony Project (IHP), stated that the group is committed to ensuring that a candidate from the Owerri Zone is given a conducive and enabling environment to contest and emerge in the next Imo governorship election.

He further commended Governor Uzodimma for initiating the Charter of Equity and presenting it before the Imo Council of Elders, describing the move as an indication that the governor is an astute politician concerned about the future stability and unity of Imo State.

Speaking to Trumpeta ,Maj.Gen Ihekire mentioned that ceding power to Owerri Zone in 2027 would bring succour to the zone, which he said has suffered neglect over the years.

He added, that adherence to the Charter of Equity would promote fairness, strengthen unity, and foster a greater sense of inclusion among the people of Imo State.

The General, concluded by urging stakeholders to embrace equity and effective governance communication as Imo State celebrates its golden jubilee and looks ahead to a more united and prosperous future.

