Uzodimma: I envisage an industrialised, digitised, energy sovereign Imo in future

…..As Vice President Eulogizes Uzodimma

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as a game changer as he congratulates the State on its 50th anniversary, praising her contributions to Nigeria’s political, cultural, and intellectual life.

Shettima spoke at the grand finale of the

50 years Anniversary of Imo State on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at the Government House Owerri, where Governor Uzodimma said he envisages an industrialised, digitised, and energy sovereign Imo in the future.

The Vice President had hailed Governor Uzodimma as a “game-changing revolutionary in Imo’s modern political history whose leadership ensures that governance is not theatre, but duty.”

Shettima highlighted the State’s achievements in education, Nollywood, agriculture, and technology, noting that “Imo’s skill, human capital, and institutional strength remain strategic assets for long-term economic leadership.”

He urged the State to build on these foundations, saying that the “Golden jubilee should inspire unity, innovation, and service-driven policy for the next 50 years.”

Addressing the mammoth crowth at the event, Governor Uzodimma chronicled Imo’s 50-year journey, and unveiled vision for trillion-dollar digital future for the State.

He described Imo State’s 50-year journey as a story of resilience, faith, and steady progress, declaring that “the State has risen and come of age” and is now firmly positioned for a digitally driven, trillion-dollar future.

Recalling Imo’s early years since it’s creation on February 3, 1976, Governor Uzodimma said the State was born amid hope despite limited resources, noting that its first budget in 1976 stood at just ₦259.4 million, with heavy dependence on federal allocations.

“We truly had little at the beginning, but we were filled with joy and hope,” he said adding, “fifty years later, God has proven faithful, guiding us from small beginnings to stability and ambition.”

Uzodimma acknowledged the contributions of past administrations, stressing that each government since 1976 added value to the Imo project, while leaving history to judge individual legacies.

He highlighted significant economic growth under his administration, revealing that Imo’s budget has grown to ₦1.439 trillion, while internally generated revenue rose from ₦226.6 million in 1976 to over ₦63 billion in 2023, describing it as “more than a 1,600-fold increase.”

“We are transitioning from a State that merely spends to one that deliberately builds an economic foundation for the future,” the governor said.

On infrastructure, Uzodimma said his government has constructed over 130 roads, upgraded the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport for international operations, expanded healthcare coverage through a State health insurance scheme, and commissioned the Orashi Power Project, marking Imo’s gradual exit from generator dependency.

The Governor also outlined a 25-year development master plan aimed at positioning Imo as Africa’s leading digital hub, anchored on technology, energy sovereignty, and human capital development.

“Our future wealth will not come from the ground but from the minds of our people,” he said, noting that over “65,000 youths have been trained in digital skills through the Skill-Up Imo programme.”

Uzodimma concluded by unveiling the Imo @ 50 Compendium, a comprehensive record of the State’s history, and urged citizens to remain united as Imo moves into what he described as “an era of industrialization, digitalization, and shared prosperity.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, described Governor Uzodimma, as an “infrastructure governor,” citing his administration’s impact across key sectors of the State.

He pointed out that the Governor had earned the title through investments in roads, transportation, agriculture, finance, and other critical areas.

“The sobriquet of ‘infrastructure governor’ attached to Governor Hope Uzodimma is well understood and well deserved,” Anyaoku said, adding that the administration is leaving “an admirable legacy” in the State.

He noted that Imo State, under Uzodimma’s leadership, is making meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s economic development.

The elder statesman, however, expressed concern over Nigeria’s political and security challenges, stressing that credible elections remain the foundation of democracy.

“National elections constitute a fundamental basis of democracy,” he said, urging the National Assembly to reconsider opposition to the electronic transmission of election results.

Anyaoku also commended the Imo State Government for organising the golden jubilee, noting that the celebration would feature the formal launch of Imo @ 50 by the Governor and the presentation of special awards to deserving individuals.

He congratulated Uzodimma for leading Imo State to what he described as an “enviable position” and expressed hope for sustained progress in the coming years.

Ekiti State Governor, Senator Biodun Oyebanji, congratulated the government and people of Imo State on their golden jubilee, describing Governor Uzodimma as a “model of effective leadership and service delivery.”

He said Uzodimma has become a reference point among Governors for commitment to the people and progressive governance.

Oyebanji noted that Imo’s 50-year journey has been impactful, with its sons and daughters contributing significantly to national development.

He particularly commended the Orashi Power Project, describing electricity as a major development challenge for States. According to him, “improved power supply will boost productivity, create jobs, and ensure a more prosperous future for Imo State.”

Equally, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) praised Governor Uzodimma for his unifying leadership as Imo State marks its 50th anniversary.

He described the Governor as a “brother and a bridge-builder who has brought together past and present leaders, traditional rulers, and Governors from across Nigeria, setting aside political differences for the State’s good.”

The monarch lauded Uzodimma’s ability to foster cohesion and national unity, praying for continued progress in Imo State and Nigeria, and blessing the Governor with strength and wisdom to sustain his efforts.

The high points of the event were the presentation of symbolic cheques of N20million, N10million and N5million respectively to the winner and runners up of the Imo @50 quiz Competition; the conferment of awards of Golden Star Governor of Imo State (GSGI) on the first civilian Governor of old Imo State, late Chief Sam Mbakwe and the sitting Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The Grand Service Star of Imo State (GSSI) went to former Governors and some distinguished Imo sons and daughters. Other awards were Distinguished Star of Imo State (DSI), Art and Culture Star of Imo State (ACSI), Star of Innovation Award (SIA) and Star of Youth Leadership (SYL).

The event was graced by the Governors of Borno, Ekiti, Kogi and Taraba States; the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and other APC National and State Working Committee members, former and serving ministers, former and serving members of the National and State Assemblies, ranking traditional rulers from Imo, Anambra, and other States, members of the clergy and the religious, captains of industry, members of the Imo State Executive Council and other political appointees, stakeholders and friends of Imo State.

