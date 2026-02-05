How A 29 year-old Housewife Was Allegedly Killed By Husband In Imo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Stories have emerged how a housewife, simply named Oluchi met her untimely death in the hands of her husband in Owerri, Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt from online versions that the woman was allegedly beaten to death by the husband over money issues.

The incident has been attracting attention in the social media circle.

According to the yet to be confirmed report, there was a disagreement about money which was paid to the husband’s account which she asked for.

It was learnt that the woman had through a customer sent money to the husband and when the late woman requested for the money to enable her petty business to move on, the husband went berserk resulting in domestic violence which culminated in the loss of life.

By the time the woman was rushed to the hospital after allegedly receiving a beating from the husband, she was confirmed dead.

The pictures of the slain woman and suspect have been circulating in the social media attra

cting comments.

