Orsu-Obodo Oguta Leaders Laud Governor Hope Uzodimma Over Anti-Insecurity Drive, As New Imo CP, Audu Bosso Parades 15 Suspects, Displays Recovered Arms, Human Skulls

A cross section of community leaders from Orsu Obodo in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for what they described as his unending fight against insecurity across the state.

The leaders expressed satisfaction that some young sons and daughters of their community who were allegedly instrumental to killings, kidnappings and other social vices have been arrested.

They declared their readiness and willingness to provide credible information to security authorities in Imo State to assist in exposing and ending the activities of bandits operating within their area.

Their remarks followed a joint security operation led by operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, AKU, of the Imo State Police Command (Tiger Base), which resulted in the dismantling of an alleged Eastern Security Network, ESN, camp in Oguta Local Government Area.

The special investigative mission, conducted on February 4, 2026, targeted a forest location within Orsu Obodo Community.

The site was reportedly identified as an ESN camp code named Tango II.

The operation was executed in collaboration with officers of the armed Nigerian Navy, as the combined security team worked in synergy to combat criminal activities in the area.

Authorities described the development as a significant operational breakthrough.

Earlier, on February 1, 2026, operatives of the Tiger Base Unit arrested a suspect identified as Mr Chinonso Ugochukwu (Bob), following credible intelligence.

Security sources disclosed that the arrest was part of sustained efforts to restore peace and stability across the state.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to involvement in the kidnapping, killing and burial of Pastor Chima Ogbonna, Ugochi Nwabueze and Jeremiah Ochunwa, all from Orsu Obodo Autonomous Community in Oguta LGA.

According to a video obtained by ThePressman Newspaper, the suspect was seen holding a shovel and leading security operatives to a shallow grave where the remains of the late pastor were exhumed.

Sources revealed that the murder reportedly occurred in 2023.

Subsequent investigations led operatives to the forest camp where arms and ammunition were recovered.

Items reportedly found at the location included one AK 47 rifle, one pump action rifle and other weapons.

Further information indicated that the suspect mentioned certain individuals alleged to have sponsored their activities.

The names provided were Madam Ifeoma, Christ and Igbakigba. Security sources confirmed that the individuals have been arrested and are currently under investigation.

The alleged ESN leader in the area was identified as Mr Iron Man, while Mr Bob was described as the second in command.

Members of Orsu Obodo Community commended Inspector Chika Okebata (GKB), who led the tactical team from the Tiger Base Unit, for what they described as a successful operation.

The Commander of Tiger Base, ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, and the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Audu Garba Bosso, were also praised for their sustained efforts in addressing insecurity across the state.

The community leaders publicly distanced Orsu Obodo from the activities of the suspected criminal elements and reaffirmed their commitment to peace.

They reiterated their appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for strengthening security architecture in the state and pledged continued cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Nonetheless, in the same development, the Imo State Police Command, through the new Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, on Monday, February 9, 2025, paraded various suspects at the Command Headquarters in Owerri for allegedly committing different kinds of atrocious acts ranging from the killing of innocent people, kidnapping, child theft and other terrorism related activities in Imo State.

The briefing, covered by ThePressman Newspaper and other media organisations, highlighted major operational breakthroughs recorded within the past week through coordinated efforts with sister security agencies and community stakeholders.

Addressing journalists, CP Bosso disclosed that the Command successfully rescued one kidnapped victim and one stolen child, both of whom have been reunited with their families.

He further revealed that a significant cache of arms and incriminating items was recovered during intelligence led operations across the state.

The exhibits include ten firearms comprising four AK 47 rifles, one LAR rifle and five pump action guns, 260 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 240 rounds of 7.62 millimetre ammunition, 280 live cartridges, ten improvised explosive devices, eleven machetes, five stolen motorcycles, thirty two vehicle registration number plates, thirty two cellphones, five laptops, a large quantity of weed substance suspected to be Indian hemp, two walkie talkies, IPOB and ESN insignia, counterfeit currency and criminal charms.

Among the suspects paraded were five alleged notorious kidnappers identified as Chinonso Ugochukwu (Bob), Chibuzor Okafor, Ohaka Chukwuka, Ezekwe Chizoba and Ezekwe Chinyere, all from Orsu Obodo in Oguta Local Government Area.

According to the Police, the suspects were implicated in terrorism related activities linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed wing, ESN, including kidnapping and murder within Oguta and surrounding communities.

The Police recovered from them one LAR rifle, three AK 47 rifles without breach numbers, three pump action guns, thirty rounds of live cartridges, locally fabricated explosives, criminal charms and IPOB and ESN insignia and currency.

CP Bosso stated that during interrogation, Mr.Chinonso Ugochukwu, (Bob Adam), aged 31 and described as an IPOB and ESN sub-commander, allegedly confessed to the group’s involvement in multiple kidnappings and murders.

Bob’s statements reportedly led to the discovery and exhumation of several bodies buried in shallow graves within a forest in the area.

The corpses are alleged to includes that of one Pastor Chima Ogbonna, Mr Jeremiah and Ugochi Nwabueze, all from Orsu-Obodo Community in Oguta LGA.

In a related development, operatives of the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit arrested two suspects, Amucha Nkemdirim Innocent and Michael Okafor, both of Umuakagu Nsu in Ehime-Mbano LGA, over alleged involvement in terrorism, kidnapping and murder within their community.

Two pump action guns and nine rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

According to the Commissioner, the suspects allegedly confessed to the shooting and killing of Onyebuchi Anthony Njoku in Umuakagu Nsu, as well as the kidnapping of Nnamdi Ali and Ohaeri Nathaniel Onyema.

The victims are reportedly being held hostage at an IPOB camp in Okigwe, while coordinated intelligence driven efforts are ongoing to secure their rescue.

The Command also announced the arrest of Chinaemerem Ogamba of Ubaheze Omoma in Oru East LGA for the alleged murder of one Izanga in the area.

A locally made pistol was recovered from the suspect, who allegedly confessed to being a member of the proscribed IPOB and ESN group and to committing the crime over claims that the deceased had murdered his elder brother, Arinze Ogamba.

Commending the officers and men of the Anti Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams for their bravery and professionalism, CP Bosso reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to rid Imo State of criminal elements and ensure the safety of residents.

He assured that all suspects arrested during the period under review would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations and urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to the Police, emphasizing that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon promptly.

