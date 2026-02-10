Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Sacrilege!

Two Siblings In Police Net For Allegedly Killing Elder Brother

It was an unbearable scene in a community at Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State Sacrilege!

Two Brothers In Police Net For Allegedly Killing Elder Brother

It was an unbearable scene in a community at Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State when police operatives got hold of two siblings who allegedly murdered their elder brother.

But for the sake of the arrival of police who came and calmed frayed nerves, two brothers; Lucky and Uzoma Amadi, accused of killing their elder brother, Orindu Amadi would have been lynched by their kinsmen in Umuokpi Village, Obazu Mbieri.

According to reports available to Trumpeta, the youths of the area who suspected foul play in the earlier disappearing of Orindu from their community accosted the brothers. In the process, the youths forced the them to exhume the corpse of their elder brother said to have been buried in a shallow grave in their compound.

After the discovery, the community hung the skeleton remains on their necks.

However, police arrived the scene to take control before further harm was witnessed.

Though details of why the suspects engaged in the act were yet to emerge as at press since the police is yet to make official statement, this newspaper learnt that the suspects had accused their elder brother of having a hand in the death of their father.

The development has sent shock down the spines of the residents of the community disturbed by the dastardly act.when police operatives got hold of two siblings who allegedly murdered their elder brother.

But for the sake of the arrival of police who came and calmed frayed nerves, two brothers; Lucky and Uzoma Amadi, accused of killing their elder brother, Orindu Amadi would have been lynched by their kinsmen in Umuokpi Village, Obazu Mbieri.

According to reports available to Trumpeta, the youths of the area who suspected foul play in the earlier disappearing of Orindu from their community accosted the brothers. In the process, the youths forced the them to exhume the corpse of their elder brother said to have been buried in a shallow grave in their compound.

After the discovery, the community hung the skeleton remains on their necks.

However, police arrived the scene to take control before further harm was witnessed.

Though details of why the suspects engaged in the act were yet to emerge as at press since the police is yet to make official statement, this newspaper learnt that the suspects had accused their elder brother of having a hand in the death of their father.

The development has sent shock down the spines of the residents of the community disturbed by the dastardly act.

About The Author