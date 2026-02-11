Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

EWAMAC Flag-off Sell Of Digital Stickers For Commercial Vehicles in Imo State

The Eastern Waste Management Company (EWAMAC) has officially flagged off the sale of digital waste stickers for commercial vehicles in Imo State, marking a key step in the State’s drive toward improved sanitation, security, transparent revenue collection, and digital governance.

The flag-off event brought together major stakeholders, including the Honourable Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo; the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Sir Major Ejikeme Emenike; representatives of the Ministry of Environment; EWAMAC executive management; and other relevant personnel.

Speaking during a closed-door strategic session, EWAMAC management explained that the digitization of waste sticker sales will eliminate counterfeiting, block revenue leakages, enhance vehicle identification and traceability, improve compliance with sanitation regulations, and provide reliable data for planning. The initiative was also described as a boost to the State’s Internally Generated Revenue and a practical expression of technology-driven governance.

Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo commended EWAMAC for embracing innovation, noting that the initiative aligns with the digital governance mandate of Governor Hope Uzodimma. He assured the company of the Ministry’s full support and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure smooth implementation. Sir Major Ejikeme Emenike also pledged the backing of the Ministry of Environment, describing the program as a major step toward cleaner and healthier communities across Imo State.

EWAMAC clarified that for the 2026 cycle, the company will only be selling digital waste stickers at the cost of ₦5,000 per sticker, while waste buckets will not be sold. However, possession of a waste bucket and the digital waste sticker remains mandatory for all commercial vehicle operators.

The event ended with a unified commitment by EWAMAC, relevant ministries, and sales personnel to support the Governor’s digital vision and strengthen environmental sanitation, security, and accountability across Imo State.

