Imo State Attorney-General Felicitates Governor Hope Uzodimma on “Leadership Newspaper Award” as Governor of the Year

The Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State, warmly congratulates His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, on his well-deserved recognition as Governor of the Year by the Leadership Newspaper.

This prestigious award is a testament to Your Excellency’s visionary leadership, selfless commitment to good governance, and relentless pursuit of sustainable development in Imo State. The 3-R administration’s strides in infrastructure development, economic revitalization, security enhancement, and institutional reforms continue to position our dear state on a path of progress and prosperity.

Your Excellency, this honor not only reflects your dedication to service but also affirms the transformative impact of your policies and programs on the lives of Ndi Imo. It is a proud moment for the government and people of Imo State.

As you celebrate this remarkable achievement, we assure you of the continued support and cooperation of the Ministry of Justice in advancing your administration’s laudable agenda and strengthening the rule of law in our state.

Congratulations, Your Excellency, on this outstanding recognition. We wish you greater accomplishments in your continued service to Imo State and Nigeria at large.

Signed:

Hon. Barr. Paul Obinatu

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State

