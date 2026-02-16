Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

INSECURITY:

DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY NOW IN KADUNA, NIGER AND KWARA .

By Innocent Osuoha

A human rights activist and public affairs analyst Comrade Tita Onyebuchi Nzeh has condemned the escalating and continuous resurgence of abductions, kidnapping and killings in Kaduna, Nigeria and Kwara States, has asked the Federal Government to declare a State of emergency on the affected States immediately.

He spoke in a Press Release he issued on Valentine’s Day in Abuja.

Comrade Nzeh, who is also the Chairman of Crime Reporters Global Nigeria regretted that, “while some people celebrated the Valentine’s Day, others were languishing in fear” adding that it was high time the Federal government declared state of emergency in Kaduna, Niger and Kwara due to the unwarranted insecurity situations in the States.

According to him “it has appeared very clear that the State Governors in these State are now overwhelmed with activities of bandits and terrorists”.

Comrade Tita Nze, an astute Journalist, restated that, Crime Reporters Global Nigeria, unequivocally condemned the shocking and demonic resurge of kidnapping, killings, and violent attacks across Kaduna, Niger, and Kwara States, emphasizing that the actions as uncivilised and barbaric as they are have devastated communities, shattered families, and plunged innocent citizens into fear and mourning.

The Activitist recalled that on February 13, 2026, in Niger State, over 32 persons were brutally killed in a coordinated dawn attacks across communities in the said States.

He also revealed that Niger State witnessed a shocking school kidnapping with more than 300 students and staff abducted in a single attack, describing it as one of the largest of its kind in recent history.

Similarly in Kwara State, between January and November 2025, not less than 207 people were killed and 177 individuals abducted across the State just as more disturbing heavy attacks have been witnessed so far in this February 2026, with raids that claimed many lives.

Comrade Tita Onyebuchi Nze lamented that these development are horrendous, traumatic, regrettable and unacceptable and charged governments at all levels to wake-up to their responsibilities and stop unacceptable flimsy excuses at the detriment of lives of innocent Nigerians who are consistently under undue attack.

He however reassured Crime Reporters Global Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity with victims and communities affected by the unfortunate incidents, reaffirming its commitment to public interest journalism, justice, accountability, and overall peace of our dear country Nigeria.

