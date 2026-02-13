Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

HISTORY AND PLACES.

By Henry Ekpe(08036695810)

If you grew Up In Owerri,tell the Location of these Former Places.

(1) Gulf Course Hotel

(2) Soul Scissors Barbing Saloon

(3)PC Onuoha Farms

(4)Afro Inn

(5) Coconut Inn

(6) Kakadu

(7) Tourist Guest House

(8) Whitehouse Hotel

(9) Third House Hotel

(10) Afurola Night Club

(11) Gaygill Supermarket

(12) Awareness Hotel

(13) Ihuoma Hotel

(14)Ozims Commercial Sch

(15) Rex Cinema

(16) Amadi Gun Shop

(17)Charitex

(18) Ghana Stores

(19) Donna Summer Electronic s

(20) Tonison Electronics

(21) Kemo

(22) Unit One.

(23) Chase Side Hotel

(24) Nigeria Airways office

(25) Sunny City Chemist

(26)City Commercial Sch

(26)Star Hotel

(27) Uptagon Night Club.

(28) Modotel

(29)Ephraim Stores

(30)Bellview Palaz

(31) Magill Bread

(32) Velton Hotel

(33) Photomania

(34) Davies Photos

(35) Tims Printing Press

(36)Chicago Arts

(37) Black & White Boutique

(38) Krystal Supper Market

(39)Danny Supper Market

(40) Angy Lodge

(41) Labamba Studio

(42) Geodora Fashion Sch

(43)Chanrai Supper Market

(44) Chisco Motors

(45) Osondu Motors

(46)Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors

(47) Chizoba Marternity

(48) DCO Motors

(49) Pady Yama

(50) CONK Extra Moral Center

(51) Felmore

(52) Ministry of Works

(53)Nitel

(54)Zoo

(55) Old Library

(56) Ogbosisi

(57)Piano Stores

(58) Bona’moire Supper Market

(59)Otokoto Hotel

(60) Chibet Hotel

(61) Our Lady’s Restaurant

(62) Standard Trust Bank

(63) Bala Suya

(64) Igbokwe Palm Wine Joint

(65) Madam Pepsy

(66) Aluma Joint

(67) Nda Zoro Place

(68) West End

(69) Fiben Alimunium

(70) Ejimkoye Bread

(71) Villa Pharm

(72)Mami Market

(73) Okon Joint

(74) Padiyama Joint

(75)Serch Herclus

(76) COLTEC

(77)Statesman

(78) Ikenga Art Round About

(79)Old IBC Premises

(80) First Swimming Pool in Owerri.

Can you add more?

