Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency Holds A Day Sensitization Meeting On Measles -Rubella Vaccination .

‎

‎

‎By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

‎

‎The lmo State Primary Health Care Development Agency has held Measles -Rubella Vaccination on a campaign to vaccinate children from nine months to 14 years of age. The program will start from 4th February 2026.

‎

‎

‎Director of the Agency, Kosisochukwu Ekenjoku, who was represented by Dr Uche Odom said that the MR vaccine is safe and effective combination vaccine that protects against both measles and Rubella .

‎

‎Measles is a highly contagious and deadly disease caused by measles virus adding that it spreads easily when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even talks.

‎

‎Rubella is also known as a German measles,is a contagious disease caused by the Rubella Virus,it presents like a mild form of measles disease.

‎

‎Odom, noted that the vaccine is widely used globally, the vaccine helps reduce the incidence of both diseases and prevents congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS).

‎

‎”The signs and symptoms of MR ,both Measles -Rubella are highly contagious and present rash, fever, runny nose , cough, red and watery eyes, he said

‎

‎ According to him,measles presents with high fever, while Rubella presents with low fever, adding that however, Rubella is milder and less contagious than measles.

‎

‎Dr Odom stressed that children under five years, especially, the unvaccinated are most at risk in addition to pregnant women, people with weakened immune- system, including the elderly, and malnourished individuals .

‎

‎

‎He also said that ” Rubella can be transmitted from mother to child through the placenta, Airborne droplets from cough sneezes , Direct contact with an infected person .

‎

‎He outlined some of the ways to prevent MR which includes, vaccination at 9 and 15 months as part of routine immunization, vaccination of eligible children every time there is a measles-Rubella campaign.

‎

‎He called on parents, religious and leaders to bring out their wards during the exercise to prevent them from MR disease and death it causes .

‎

‎Some of the partners of the Sensitization who represent during the workshop include; Okoro Adolphus for International Vaccine Access Center, Bright Okereke of United Nations Children Fund, Chinenye Nwanicpa, for the African Field Pidemiology Network,Amaka Ekeoba, World Health Organization,Dr Ohiri John , Nigeria Medical Association, Michelle Akobundu ,Corona Management System and Dr Bestdone Gilbert, World Health Organization ,Mrs Chinwe Abanobi State Education Officer lmo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

