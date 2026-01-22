Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

RENEWED HOPE AMBASSADORS (IMO STATE)

January 21, 2026

IMO APC GRASSROOTS GET BOOST AS RENEWED HOPE AMBASSADORS UNVEIL LGA TEAM

The Imo State Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, inaugurated the local government coordinators of the group across the state, charging them to intensify grassroots advocacy in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The inauguration ceremony took place at Rt. Hon. Opiah’s residence in Owerri and was attended by party leaders, former lawmakers, and key stakeholders of the Renewed Hope movement in Imo State.

Speaking at the event, Opiah explained that Renewed Hope Ambassadors is an advocacy group established to promote and defend the policies and programmes of President Tinubu. He added that Governor Hope Uzodimma, who is also the APC Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation, serves as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and national leader of the advocacy group.

“Renewed Hope Ambassadors is Mr. President’s programme, and in Imo State our leader is Governor Hope Uzodimma, who is also the national leader. We have been around for some time. Our first major outing was in September last year during the presidential visit,” Opiah said.

He described the group as a strategic platform with the responsibility of explaining government policies to the people and countering misinformation at the grassroots level.

“Our mandate is to market the President and to explain to our people that the gains of his policies are already here. Yes, there were initial pains, but now we are seeing the gains. The President has taken bold decisions that many before him were not courageous enough to take, including the removal of fuel subsidy,” he stated.

Opiah noted that although the removal of subsidy initially led to an increase in fuel prices and the cost of living, the long-term benefits are now manifesting in increased revenue to states.

“Today, governors are receiving more funds, and that is why Governor Uzodimma has the resources to execute the kind of developmental projects he is delivering for the people of Imo. Our job is to tell our people what the President has done and what he is still doing,” he added.

He also warned against political complacency, stressing the need for continuous engagement with voters ahead of future elections.

“We must not take anything for granted. We have to campaign vigorously when it is time for campaigns and ensure that our people understand the consequences of wrong political choices. But for Governor Hope Uzodimma, Ndigbo would have suffered the consequences of their political choices in 2023. We must continue to stand firm and do the right thing,” Opiah said.

INAUGURATED LGA COORDINATORS

Those inaugurated as Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators of Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Imo State are:

1. Hon. Frank Onyejiaka – Nkwerre LGA

2. Hon. Marcel Amadioha – Ohaji/Egbema LGA

3. Hon. Austin Onyedebelu – Oru East LGA

4. Hon. Ekene Nnodumele – Orsu LGA

5. Rt. Hon. Donatus Ozoemena – Oru West LGA

6. Hon. Ezealo Ferdinand Akano – Nwangele LGA

7. Hon. Bede C. Ikeaka – Ideato South LGA

8. Hon. Chief Chidiebere Egboh – Ideato North LGA

9. Hon. Vitalis U. Obi – Njaba LGA

10. Hon. Martin Ejiogu – Isu LGA

11. Major Chidi B. Ohanyere (rtd) – Oguta LGA

12. Pastor Chris Mbaeri – Orlu LGA

13. Engr. Augustine Achilike – Owerri North LGA

14. Prince Osinachi Amako – Owerri West LGA

15. Hon. Paul Ajunwa – Owerri Municipal Council

16. Hon. John Ekeh – Mbaitoli LGA

17. Hon. Rev. C. N. Nwanegbo – Ikeduru LGA

18. Hon. Emma Ogbonna – Aboh Mbaise LGA

19. Hon. Bruno Ukoha – Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA

OTHERS

Also inaugurated were:

1. Hon. Larry O. Chikwe – Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

2. Chief Sylvester Chidi Ekeh – Ngor/Okpala LGA

3. Hon. Iheanacho Asiegbu – Okigwe LGA

4. Hon. Emeka Obi – Onuimo LGA

5. Chief Ogemdi Ibeawuchi – Isiala Mbano LGA

6. Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka – Ehime Mbano LGA

7. Rt. Hon. Jonas Okeke – Ihitte-Uboma LGA

8. Hon. Udochukwu Nwagwu – Obowo LGA

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Jonas Okeke, former Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, urged the newly inaugurated ambassadors to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor and party leadership.

“The governor has trusted us with this responsibility, but we must not go to sleep. We will be judged by what we do in our various local governments. Our duty is to market the president and the party. We must avoid sentiments because sentiments do not win elections,” Okeke cautioned.

On behalf of the newly inaugurated local government coordinators, former Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, accepted the appointments and pledged commitment to the objectives of the group.

Ozoemena thanked Governor Uzodimma and the state leadership of Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that the appointees would work tirelessly to promote the achievements of both the federal and state governments.

“We accept this responsibility with humility and a strong sense of duty. We will go back to our local governments and work hard to mobilise our people and ensure that the message of Renewed Hope reaches every ward and community,” he said.

