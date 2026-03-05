Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Uzoagba Youths Protest Planned Tenure Extension of PG, Reject Politicisation of Ezeship Stool

Youths of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom Autonomous Community on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest against the alleged move to extend the tenure of the incumbent President General (PG), Mr. Johnson Anosike, and plans to politicize the traditional Ezeship stool of the community.

The protesters, who marched in large numbers, took their demonstration from Uzoagba to the headquarters of Ikeduru Local Government Area in Iho and later proceeded to the Imo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to register their grievances.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “We support the Governor’s position: End appointed PGs now,” “Uzoagba demands an elected President General,” and “Johnson Anosike must go,” the youths insisted that the community should be allowed to democratically elect its leadership in line with the will of the people.

The protesters alleged that Mr. Anosike, who they described as a government-appointed PG, had refused to relinquish his position despite the dissolution of appointed President Generals by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

According to them, rather than step aside to allow for fresh elections, the PG and a few loyalists were allegedly making moves to extend his tenure through a controversial resolution.

The youths also strongly condemned what they described as attempts to politicize the traditional Ezeship stool of the community, insisting that the stool is hereditary and not rotational.

They alleged that forms for the Ezeship position were being sold for as much as N550,000, a development they said undermines the long-standing tradition of the ancient kingdom.

At the local government council headquarters, the Director of Administration and General Services, Mrs. Florence Ngorka, who addressed the protesters in the absence of the council chairman, assured them that their protest letter would be delivered to the chairman upon his return.

Mrs. Ngorka commended the youths for conducting themselves peacefully and urged them to maintain calm while pursuing their demands.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, the President of the Uzoagba Youth Movement, Mr. Ukaonu Jude Onyekachi, said their agitation was simply for democracy and respect for the community’s traditional heritage.

“We are demanding that an election be conducted for the position of President General and other executive offices in the community. The current PG’s tenure has expired and he should step aside,” he said.

On the issue of traditional leadership, Onyekachi maintained that Uzoagba is an ancient kingdom with a hereditary Ezeship that has existed for over a century.

He noted that the late traditional ruler, Eze Alphonsus Dabirinze, had before his death presented his son as heir apparent to the throne.

According to him, the youths were determined to protect the community’s tradition and prevent any attempt to alter the hereditary succession system.

“We are not only protecting the interest of the Crown Prince but also safeguarding the peace and stability of our community,” he stated.

Onyekachi called on both the Ikeduru Local Government authorities and the Imo State Government to intervene to prevent what he described as a looming crisis.

Also speaking, Secretary of the youth movement, Engr. Jude Nnoshiri, and another member, Mr. Ikechukwu Anyanwu, expressed concern that greed and the quest for financial gain were fueling the controversy surrounding the traditional institution.

They emphasized that youths and other segments of the community were united in rejecting the politicisation of the Ezeship stool and insisted that the planned election for the throne could trigger unrest in the community.

The youths urged government authorities to ensure that the right processes are followed in order to maintain peace and stability in Uzoagba.

