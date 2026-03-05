Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Opposition Collapses In Imo As Assembly

Minority Leader, Deputy Dump Parties For APC

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a surprise moment on Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly, following the defection of the Minority leader and his deputy into the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While the Minority Leader and members representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Hon Princewill Amuchie was of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, his Deputy and member for Owerri Municipal, Hon. Clinton Amadi came under the Labour Party, LP.

At the end of the plenary, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe officially read out their defection letters citing Parties internal wranglings and need to support the incumbent State government as major factor for joining the broom Party.

However, before their decision, the present 10th house had 25 APC lawmakers with Amuchie and Amadi in the opposition camp.

Going by this development, Trumpeta Correspondent reports that the state legislature till end of the present tenure no longer has a minority voice, but in the ‘ayes’ bringing the total number to 27 APC members.

Meanwhile, justifying his move, Hon Amuchie described his decision as a best option and most joyful day in his life. He blamed it on the PDP’s supposed protracted crisis that had refused to be settled.

On the contrary, the Aboh Mbaise representative opined that even while he was in the opposition, he had no reason to oppose the Hope Uzodimma’s led administration because the governor has performed exceedingly well to be criticized.

“This government has not given me any room to oppose it because the governor has painstakingly worked for the good of the state. So, I had to join the winning team. He has done marvellously well to my admiration. We are here to assist him to move Imo state forward.”, said Amuchie.

He further added that his constituents are very delighted with his decision to join the APC, adding that they now stand a better position to benefit from the democracy dividends of the ruling party.

Similarly, Hon Clinton Amadi said, in Imo State, there is a governor who has shown sagacity in workings and doings with the interest of the people at heart.

Amadi declared, “Governor Hope Uzodimma is my role model because his pattern of politics is similar to mine. He is not tribalistic. He is a respected player in the national level, so for us to support him, I had to take the bull by the horn because he deserve every support. The governor is a man who God destined for Ndi Imo.”

About The Author