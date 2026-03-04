Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Obazu Mbieri Community Crisis Escalates,As Government Denies Setting Committee to Elect New PG.

..Says Exercise Null and Void,lacks Approval.

The Ezeship Crisis rocking Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli LGA,Imo State has assumed a complicated scenario following the denial by the Local Government Area that it authorized the approval of a Committee to produce a new President General, PG of the Community.

In a chat with the the Executive Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area,Hon Ifunanya Nwanegwo,he disclosed that he was personally not aware of such a Committee set up to elect a new President General of Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community, and neither did the Local Government get such a request for clearance.

He said that such an action is null and void without consultation and request for approval by the Local Government.

“My Brother, their action is null and void. They can’t hold such exercise without our(LGA) clearance. What they did is dead on arrival” the Council Chairman disclosed.

It was reported that Hon Ugochukwu Agugua,the Traditional Prime Minister TPM of Obazu Community set up a Committee to Elect a new President General, PG,claiming he got authority from the Traditional Ruler,Eze Francis Agunwah,to do so.

The said Committee is made up of Eleven members,with Chief Ugochukwu Osuji as Chairman and Bar Dubem Mbagwu as Secretary.

However the LGA Chairman has said his office was not consulted before such a Committee was constituted,which he sees as a slight,affront and disregard to his Office and the LGA,since such exercise can not stand without the express approval of the Council.

This recent Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community tussle was as e result of a call by a section of the Community calling for a replacement of the Traditional Ruler,Eze Francis Agunwah whom they said resides in United Kingdom, from where he dishes out instructions to a few People who now run the affairs of the Community thereby causing confusion,as the people of Obazu insist they did not elect their Monarch to lead them through proxies.

This Group supported by the President General of Obazu Community, Chief Iheanyi Abaekwunwe and the Nine Presidents of the Villages that make up the Community is calling on the Traditional Ruler to step down and hand over to younger and fit person who would represent the Community in Government activities and lead them from the Domain and not from Abroad.

The other Group, it was,who set up the Committee to Elect a new PG,to replace Abaekwunwe for calling for Agunwah’s replacement.

Sources said that with the PG,Abaekwunwe and Village Heads calling for Eze Agunwah’s replacement, coupled with Government’s stance in the matter, Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community should take a deep look into the matter and find a way out of the Crisis.

“Traditional Rulers are meant to live with their People in their Domains as custodians of Custom and Culture” Nze Sunday Nwachukwu said.

“The Question; Is it true that Eze Agunwah lives abroad? Has he health challenges, which is normal for every human being? These are the important questions that should be addressed without sentiment and bias for the peace,development and progress of Obazu Mbieri” says Dr Magnus Akaluso.

