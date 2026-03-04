Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

ORU EAST 7TH LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL CONGRATULATES AUSTIN ONYEDEBELU FOR EMERGING IMO APC CHAIRMAN

..HAILS UZODIMMA’S EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP

By Onyekachi Eze

The Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State 7th Legislative Council has extended warm congratulations to Chief Austin Onyedebelu on his emergence as the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a goodwill message signed by the Leader of the Council, Rt. Hon. Timothy Chizoba, the Council described Onyedebelu’s emergence as well-deserved, citing his longstanding commitment, loyalty, and contributions to the growth of the party in Imo State.

The Councilors expressed confidence in his capacity to further strengthen internal unity, and advance the party’s progressive agenda across the State.

The Council also commended the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for what it termed exemplary leadership and steadfast dedication to democratic values.

According to the statement, Governor Uzodimma’s guidance and strategic direction have continued to foster stability and progress within the party and the state at large.

Reaffirming their support, members of the Oru East 7th Legislative Council pledged to work collaboratively with the new State party leadership to ensure sustained development, grassroots mobilization, and effective governance in Imo State.

They concluded by wishing Chief Onyedebelu a successful tenure marked by unity, inclusiveness, and transformative achievements for the APC in Imo State.

“We pray God Almighty will give him more grace, strength and wisdom to move Imo APC to a greater height”.

